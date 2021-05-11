"I'm such a good actor": Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound steals the show in music video for Wilbur Soot's band "Lovejoy"

Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound recently sent his fans into a frenzy when he made a surprise appearance in the music video for "Taunt," the latest song by Wilbur Soot's band "Lovejoy."

After a successful launch with "One Day," Lovejoy released a second music video titled "Taunt," a trippy track that featured GeorgeNotFound.

Immediately after the video was dropped online, Twitter erupted with a barrage of reactions from fans.

And what was the man of the moment's reaction to the online brouhaha? A hilariously modest comment, which ended up winning over the internet:

im such a good actor, watch the video — George (@GeorgeNotFound) May 10, 2021

Led by fellow Minecraft streamer TommyInnit, social media was soon abuzz with scores of fans gushing over GeorgeNotFound's iconic appearance.

"You're adorable, Gogy!": TommyInnit gushes over GeorgeNotFound's "Taunt" performance as Wilbur Soot's Lovejoy continues to win hearts online

GeorgeNotFound made his presence felt throughout the course of the two-and-a-half minute-long music video by simply sitting absolutely still in the center of a tiny room while chaos ensued around him.

Despite Wilbur Soot and the Lovejoy gang's best efforts to unnerve him, George managed to keep his poker-faced demeanor surprisingly intact as he stared intently at the camera.

His star cameo also ended up being lauded by fellow Minecraft star TommyInnit, who responded to the Taunt music video in his own trademark manner.

Upon seeing how serious George was throughout the video, Tommy hilariously commented:

"You're adorable Gogy. How can I make it better Gogy? Do you want more subs? Is this a mood anyone ? This is like me when I'm at parties with hot girls. They're not hot girls though, they're mediocre men!"

He also appeared to take offense at the lyric "I'm insecure," as he defended GeorgeNotFound in a rather wholesome fashion:

"No Gogy isn't insecure, what does he have to be insecure about? He's Gogy! Smile, George, Smile! Know the people love you!"

In light of GeorgeNotFound's stellar music video debut, Twitter had a field day, with fans gushing over the Minecraft star:

Just what the world needed 😌🤌 pic.twitter.com/FTqTA3E2Dc — Liv :} (@LIVVERINO_) May 10, 2021

OMG pic.twitter.com/cZde1AHLe3 — heather :) | mcu phase 4 (@LVJYheather) May 10, 2021

You did it perfectly by sitting there and looking pretty pic.twitter.com/vfTFvE6cis — foo:D (@foonotfound) May 10, 2021

who is the prettiest boy in london and why is it georgenotfound pic.twitter.com/Cr4nGBWnQy — Ashe ☁️ (ifb♡) (@ashie404) May 10, 2021

georgenotfound in taunt music video amen ‼️🙏 pic.twitter.com/ujlik6XlBp — olivia the girlboss // SELFIE PINNED (@oliveistrash1) May 10, 2021

is this the taunt music video pic.twitter.com/qxMH5YXOu3 — atlix my beloved :) LOVEJOY!!!! (@atlix2) May 10, 2021

took it as a taunt #lovejoyfanart pic.twitter.com/1QzQFcJJJY — ayup dane | LOVEJOY (@rramshackled) May 10, 2021

From spawning hilarious memes to being the inspiration behind dazzling works of fan art, it looks like GeorgeNotFound's stardom is reaching astronomical heights after his performance in Lovejoy's "Taunt" music video.