Minecraft Streamer Dream explains why he issued an apology for cheating on his speedrun

Minecraft Streamer & YouTuber Clay "Dream," has been under heavy community backlash lately after he released a pastebin confession detailing perspectivetive on his speedrunning controversy that took place in December 2020.

In the confession, Dream admits to accidentally running a mod in the background of his speedrun that enhanced ender pearl drop rates, amongst other advantages.

While the original pastebin confession was removed, whether this was due to reports or the pastebin moderators removing the post themselves is unknown. Haters, fans and casual viewers alike are still reeling from this confession.

Dream tweets an update on his apology, explaining more about him as a "speedrunner"

On May 31st, 2021 Dream began to tweet a follow up explanation about his initial pastebin apology.

People who have no idea anything about my content or me as a person or my history do too much talking! I'm a Youtuber not a "professional speedrunner", I speedrun against muffinboyhalo & co. for fun and entertainment and have for over a year. — dream (@dreamwastaken) May 31, 2021

"The speedrun that was removed for being invalid from 7 months ago was on my Twitch, with donations off, I'm not even partnered on twitch, and was never uploaded anywhere on any of my channels. I didn't make a dime or gain a single view or subscriber off of it.

"Yet it's my "crowning achievement", of which was never mentioned anywhere on any of my platforms except for a single tweet on my 2nd twitter account. It was also the lowest placing run that I had ever submitted. It had very little to do with my content, if anything at all.

"That doesn't change anything from the speedrun perspective, the speedrun community is a very strict one and that's a super good thing. Just pointing out that it had absolutely nothing to do with my actual content or Youtube, and was just a for fun thing.

"Criticism is deserved if anybody makes mistakes, even if they are unintentional. No one is immune to criticism. I could have said nothing at all and continued on, but I chose to say something because I felt it was the right thing to do. I'm glad that I did

"I have always played for fun for 11 years and that's why all of my videos are me and my friends goofing off playing Minecraft together. I'll keep making the best content I can and I'll keep growing as a person as I've always tried to do.

"If you want reasons to hate someone or to think someone is dishonest, you will find them with anybody. I'll keep on spreading positivity. love u guys : )"

Dream made it clear in his initial tweet about the confession that he would continue discussing it when questions and misunderstandings arose. He doesn't seem to have taken that promise lightly.

He makes it clear that he's never been a "professional speedrunner," but that he did the initial speedrun more-so for fun. He states he didn't profit off the speedrun, or boast it as if it was his crowning achievement.

Dream makes it clear he's "just doing this for fun," and always has been. Meanwhile, fans are accepting his apology and commending his bravery for sharing such a condemning confession. Those who aren't as fond of Dream don't want an apology for something they've known and speculated about since the initial controversy.

At the end of the day, the first step towards redemption is accountability, and the second is letting that accountability change how one acts and moves forward.