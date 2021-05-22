Top 5 facts you didn't know about Minecraft streamer Dream

Clay, "Dream," is a Minecraft YouTuber & Twitch Streamer who has taken the internet by storm with his survival-multiplayer server, massively impressive skills, engaging commentary, and collaborations with fellow creators and friends.

Dream is best known for his Minecraft skills, which he shows off flawlessly in his various speedruns, challenges, and manhunt series. He often collaborates on these projects with his friends George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Nick "Sapnap," Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch, and many more.

"Stans" of Dream seem to already know everything there is to know about him. Is there more trivia to go around about the faceless streamer though? Here are five fun trivia facts fans might not know about Dream.

Dream Trivia

#5: He has only placed first in one Minecraft Championship

(Image via Dream on YouTube)

Dream might have an impressive track record when it comes to his skills with the classic sandbox game, but those skills have yet to dominate the Minecraft Championships.

The Minecraft Championships are a competition held through the Noxcrew. There are ten teams of four who compete in eight minigames chosen by the participants. The stakes are raised with each minigame, making it imperative that teams succeed later in the competition.

Dream placed first individually during the eleventh tournament, with the team placing second overall. It's an impressive feat, and fans hope to see another win from him, or his team, during the fourteenth that's tournament coming up soon.

#4: Dream is a writer

(Image via Dream on YouTube)

Dream has already proven himself to be multi-talented. His vocals, especially on his recently released song, "Mask," on top of his editing, gameplay, and commentary skills, make this faceless streamer a jack of all trades.

Dream, in a now deleted tweet, stated that he's actually written two books in the past and that he hopes to write again soon. He followed this tweet up with another, which said that he had started planning out a book and written a few paragraphs in early 2019.

#3: Dream was a Technoblade fan long before their friendly rivalry

(Art by KaiMidnightwave on Twitter)

Dream and "Technoblade" have been associated with each other for a long time. They're both equally formidable and skilled players when it comes to Minecraft.

Would fans believe that long before this duo's friendly rivalry blossomed, Dream was actually a fan of Technoblade?

Dream has said that his first interactions with the latter were through fan DM's of him asking to team up on Minecraft Mondays.

#2: Dream has an iPad with, "george is gay," engraved on it.

(Art by Toni Tonight on YouTube)

Fans who ship the "DreamNotFound" will love this tid-bit. Dream revealed in a tweet that he had bought an iPad custom-engraved with the words "george is gay."

It's an incredibly humourous gesture, clearly poking fun at the rumors and fan speculation that the two close friends are romantically involved. One can only speculate if he still owns this iPad today.

#1: Dream has technically already done a face reveal

(Image via Dream on YouTube)

Dream's face reveal is something fans are still waiting for with bated breath. He gave fans a taste of this face reveal when he tweeted out an uncensored picture of him as a child, sat on top of an alligator.

(Image via Dream on Twitter)

Fans can see his face clearly in the photo and can only theorize as to what that baby-face would look like in 2021.