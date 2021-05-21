5 most underrated Minecraft players on Twitch

Fans are all well aware of the streamers who have risen to stardom in the Minecraft community. But who are some smaller creators who might seem underground to a mainstream audience?

It's hard to define underrated since it's such a broad statement. Some might say that Toby "Tubbo" Smith is underrated because of his statistical viewer counts as compared to someone like Clay "Dream."

There are a bunch of Minecraft streamers doing what they love day after day and not getting the recognition that others have. In honor of some of those small creators, here are some of the most underrated Minecraft streamers on Twitch.

Five Minecraft streamers players may not have heard of

5) Scro_Bro

Thomas "Scro_Bro" Malacky is a YouTuber and Twitch streamer who does Minecraft, amongst some other games.

On August 18th, 2015, Scro would upload his first video to his main channel, Scro_Bro. His content started as mostly vlogs, but he would veer towards gaming eventually.

On Twitch, Scro streams every other day for about two to three hours on average. He doesn't have a set schedule, but it seems reliable that he'll be broadcasting at least three times a week.

Scro is very enthusiastic about his streams, and it's evident that he's passionate about doing what he does, which makes him all the better to watch. He, as of recently, has been streaming a lot of Minecraft, Apex Legends, and Rocket League.

4) ItsJustOriah

Oriah often plays various minigames, especially Bed Wars, and even does speedruns on occasion (Image via itsjustoriah on Twitch)

ItsJustOriah is an American Minecraft Twitch streamer who, for those only interested in the classic sandbox game, strictly plays Minecraft on her streams.

Oriah very recently began streaming and has amassed over 7k followers in a short time. She doesn't have a set schedule but seems to be broadcasting at least three times a week now. Oriah often plays various minigames, especially Bed Wars, and even does speedruns on occasion.

She's known for screaming a lot during her streams, so here's a headphone warning for those who are hearing sensitive. However, she's a delight to listen to.

3) Spideyarmy

Kat "Spideyarmy" is a Russian YouTuber & Twitch streamer best known for her Minecraft content. She's only seventeen years old and has amassed over 47k followers on Twitch, despite only having been actively streaming since January 2021.

The broadcaster has a bright personality and a calming voice. Kat is someone to watch for players who need engaging background noise to play or focus on other activities.

2) Zoast3rtoaster

Zoast has a loud personality that is utterly unique to her (Image via zoast3rtoaster on Twitch)

Zoe "Zoast3rtoaster" is a faceless Minecraft Twitch streamer who started streaming on December 27th, 2020. In such a short time, she's managed to amass over five thousand followers.

Zoe streams Wednesdays through Saturdays at 4:00 PM BST. Often, she broadcasts herself playing the Hardcore Minecraft game mode or just building in survival. She even streams some non-Minecraft playthroughs from time to time.

Zoast has a loud personality that is utterly unique to her, and she herself says that she's "perfect background noise." Her streams are equally as perfect for viewing on their own as they are for background noise.

1) Graecie

(Image via MomsOnline)

Gracie "Graecie" is a Minecraft Twitch streamer best recognized by her relaxing, cozy aesthetic.

She often does cozy morning streams of her building or surviving in the classic sandbox game. Her stream schedule is 8:30 AM Central, so she's perfect for early bird viewers who would like a little nostalgic comfort to cozy up their mornings.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.