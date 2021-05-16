Everything players need to know about Minecraft Streamer GeorgeNotFound

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson is an English Minecraft YouTuber & Streamer known for collaborating with his close group of friends and fellow creators, such as Dream, Nick "Sapnap," and Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch.

George is revered for his contributions to the Dream survival-multiplayer, and being one of the first people invited to initially join the server before it took off.

He is known for his Minecraft content that often revolves around different, specific, challenges in the game. George's videos often fall into a certain format. Such as, "Minecraft, but..." or, "Minecraft Hunter(s) Versus Speedrunner."

Personal Life

(Image via Dream's Grandpa on YouTube)

November 1st, 1996 — George Henry Davidson was born. He was born with severe protanopia (red-green colorblindness) and is left-handed. He's went to university to study computer science, successfully graduating and getting his bachelors degree.

George has been very open about his colorblindness, briefly talking about it on Twitter to his fans.

For everyone asking; yes, I am colour blind lol pic.twitter.com/wffgS6UTzc — George (@GeorgeNotFound) April 15, 2020

September 9th, 2020 — George purchased a pair of colorblind glasses to help him distinguish the difference between red and green. He later uploaded a video, "Minecraft, But I'm Not Colorblind Anymore," which detailed his reaction to being able to differentiate both colors for the first time.

George's various pets have made a small, but ever-so big, impact on him, and his channel. In late October of 2019 — George got a cat named Luca (nicknamed "Pooper" in reference to the cat defecating on his bed).

July 28th, 2020 — George revealed on a stream that he had taken Luca to the vet because he noticed that the cat had been breathing irregularly. Luca was later diagnosed with a rare, incurable disease that warranted him being put down.

As devastating as the loss of a pet is; George found solace in fathering some new animals, including a new puppy and kitten, which he revealed on his Instagram during late August, and October, of 2020.

George doesn’t know I secretly took this picture of his new cat on FaceTime a few days ago pic.twitter.com/ZaRv7f3GUN — dream (@dreamwastaken) October 18, 2020

GeorgeNotFound's Channel History

(Image via GeorgeNotFound on YouTube)

October 11th, 2013 — George's first, and currently most well-known, channel was created. However, his first public video wouldn't be uploaded until October 25th, 2019. It was titled, "Minecraft Endermen Destruction (Timelapse)" and featured a timelapse of Endermen destroying the overworld with relaxing music over it.

From there; he began to do more collaborations with other creators, and more video challenges in the game, which skyrocketed his popularity due to the constant originality, and creativity, in his uploads.

December 29th, 2020 — George would hit five million subscribers on his main channel. However, he's currently sitting at seven million subscribers and counting.

George has four other active side channels: "GeorgeNotFound Streams," "GeorgeNotFound Shorts," "Not GeorgeNotFound," and, "GeorgeWasFound."

GeorgeNotFound Trivia

(Image via GeorgeNotFound on YouTube)

Fun facts are, well, fun... right? Here are some random trivia facts about George.

Both him, and Wilbur Soot, have aphantasia. Which is a disability that prevents one from volutentarily creating mental images.

Sapnap gave him the nickname, "Gogy."

He is a fan of the Harry Potter franchise

George is a Ravenclaw.

George met Dream in 2016 on BadBoyHalo's Minecraft Server "MunchyMC."

Dream was the one to come up with George's username, after he came across an HTTP 404 ERROR while looking for name suggestions.

He's part of a collaborative group called the "Dream Team." This includes him, Dream, Sapnap (and unofficially, BadBoyHalo).