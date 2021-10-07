Twitch data breach reveals how much HasanAbi has earned since 2019

The internet has been buzzing with news of the recent Twitch leak since yesterday, which revealed sensitive information, including the payouts of various streamers like HasanAbi, xQc, Pokimane and others. While fans were shocked at how much money xQc has made in September 2021 alone, Pokimane's $38K also seemed quite unbelievable.

KnowSomething @KnowS0mething Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) Twitch has just had a major leak of a lot of stuff including their monthly payouts to streamers.Here are some of the notables (note: this total is just their payout directly from twitch, so it doesn't include donations, sponsors, merch, etc.) https://t.co/wDG0JkJuCx

However, Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's payout has left the Twitterati wide-eyed, as the leak has revealed that the streamer has made over $200K in September 2021 itself.

HasanAbi has earned an impressive amount of money from Twitch since 2019

According to the viral tweet, HasanAbi appears to have won his spot among the top five earning streamers on Twitch in September 2021. Furthermore, according to other reports, the streamer has made a staggering $2,810,480.11 since September 2019.

The numbers indicated above refer to the amount streamers made from Twitch alone. They do not include other earnings, such as brand signings, promotions or merchandise.

HasanAbi faces backlash for his socialist stance after his salary was leaked

HasanAbi has always maintained a socialist stance. He promotes "eat the rich" and believes that the wealthy should be taxed more. However, after his payout was leaked yesterday, he has been subjected to extreme backlash from the Twitterati, who have labeled him a "hypocrite".

The streamer retaliated against the same, saying that he had never kept his earnings a secret. In fact, his Twitch sub count is always displayed on the screen when he is on a livestream. Therefore, it would not be too difficult to get a rough estimate of how much the streamer makes through his streams.

hasanabi @hasanthehun just woke up to some fun news. cant wait for ppl to be mad at me about my publicly available sub count again. just woke up to some fun news. cant wait for ppl to be mad at me about my publicly available sub count again.

The streamer previously faced backlash a few months ago when he bought a mansion for $2.74 million in West Hollywood. Many feel that his actions do not resonate with the socialist ideologies he propagates on his streams. On this front, the streamer has also been compared to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, owing to their outfits for the Met Gala 2021.

The Twitch leak also revealed other sensitive information such as passwords and many code files, which has prompted many users to update their passwords and make use of extra security steps such as two-factor authentication.

Edited by Sabine Algur