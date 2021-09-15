Twitch star HasanAbi faces severe backlash after trolling Nicki Minaj's vaccination comment on Twitter

Twitch streamer Hasan ‘HasanAbi’ Piker is popularly known as a political commentator and has found himself on a sticky wicket on numerous occasions. Interestingly, he found himself in turbulent waters yet again, in a spat with none other than the rap queen Nicki Minaj.

Apart from making a dent in the music industry, Nicki has been turning heads on social media, especially this month, for her hilarious statements about her cousin, as well as a nitpick with Great Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

hasanabi @hasanthehun @NICKIMINAJ the world awaits your wonderful contribution to the scientific community !!!! @NICKIMINAJ the world awaits your wonderful contribution to the scientific community !!!!

This time around, however, Nicki Minaj shared her two cents on the vaccination drive going on across the world. HasanAbi couldn't stop himself from chipping in and posting a sarcastic tweet, which has gone viral ever since and has invited the community's wrath.

HasanAbi receives hate comments after commenting on Nicki Minaj's post

“The world awaits your wonderful contribution to the scientific community,” he said before Nicki Minaj's ardent followers spammed the thread with hateful comments.

Hasan read them out during a recent stream and also took the time to respond to some of them.

One of them read:

“The only reason you have any sort of audience is because you used to be hot,” one of the messages read. “Now you’re a fat, ugly guy who’s speeding at the age of white. The clock’s ticking and you’re damn near 40… You’re as ill-tempered and self-conscious as a teenage boy.”

HasanAbi didn't seem to take offense but applauded the user for their banter because of his jovial character.

Interestingly, the only issue he had with the comment was that Nicki Minaj is herself turning 40 in a couple of years, while Hasan is only just turning 30.

He concluded by saying:

“If I was a f**king Barb, I wouldn’t be using that as a diss.”

In conclusion, Nicki Minaj's barmy army outstrips HasanAbi's, but that hasn't stopped the latter from taking jabs at the rap queen.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar