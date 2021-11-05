Facebook Gaming trumps YouTube Gaming's viewership post application of new revenue scheme

According to new data from Streamlabs, Facebook Gaming has overtaken YouTube Gaming in viewership. This comes after the former's decision to revamp its subscription pay revenue, which will give streamers a 100% revenue cut.

Furthermore, Facebook will pay streamers an additional $5–$20 for every new subscriber they get from now until the end of 2021.

Facebook Gaming (name changed to Meta) has been making great strides in development to compete with YouTube Gaming and Twitch. The latter two have dominated the streamer segment for as long as fans can remember.

Facebook Gaming's recent viewership numbers cement their commitment to making the platform a better home for streamers under its banner.

Facebook Gaming topples YouTube Gaming's numbers following decision to give greater recognition to creators

Software company Streamlabs, in collaboration with Stream Hatchet, released data for Q3 July 2021 – September 2021, indicating how the three aforementioned platforms performed during that time.

Surprisingly, Facebook Gaming had more hours watched and streamed than its bitter rival, YouTube. Despite recent criticism, Twitch has retained the top spot by a mile and a half, and remains a force to be reckoned with.

Facebook Gaming pulls ahead of its bitter rival (Image via Streamlabs)

Facebook Gaming swayed ahead of YouTube by nearly two full percentage points, as Facebook had 15.7% of total viewership and YouTube finished with 13.8%. Twitch stayed way ahead of the pack at 70.5% of all viewership.

In terms of hours streamed, Facebook Gaming thrashed YouTube as the platform had 17.1 million hours streamed, compared to the red platform's 8.4 million.

Facebook Gaming boasts the presence of some of the most popular streamers on the internet, including Disguised Toast and KingGothalion.

YouTube, on the flip side, managed to poach TimTheTatman and DrLupo among several others from the purple platform. The numbers may not be as promising as its competitors, but the red platform announced its plans for 2022, and will introduce Gifted Memberships and Live Direct.

