How gaming content creators could benefit from Facebook's new Metaverse initiative

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, announced the rebranding of the platform on October 28 during the Connect developer conference. He announced Meta, the parent conglomerate which will have Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Oculus, and others under its umbrella.

However, Zuckerberg's latest announcement regarding the Meta initiative has made it clear that the program will benefit gaming content creators on the platform.

"The 30% fees that Apple takes on transactions make it harder to do that, so we're updating our Subscriptions product so now creators can earn more."

Facebook's new Metaverse initiative might be extremely beneficial for streamers on the platform

Andrew Bosworth, VP of Facebook Reality Labs, wrote in a press release:

"The “metaverse” is a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you."

With respect to helping streamers grow on Facebook Gaming, Zuckerberg has big plans to help them earn more and more money. He explained his project in the comments of his Facebook post.

First, there will be a promotional link for streamers to share with their audience. When someone subscribes to their channel using that link, the streamers will keep all the money they earn after tax deduction.

"We're launching a promotional link for creators for their Subscriptions offering. When people subscribe using this link, creators will keep all the money they earn (minus taxes)."

Next, streamers can keep in close contact with their audience, as the Meta initiative will allow players to download the email addresses of their new subscribers.

"Creators will have more ownership of their audience -- we're giving the ability for them to download the email addresses of all of their new subscribers."

Facebook had announced a $1 billion creator investment in the summer this year. In keeping with the program, the Meta initiative will pay creators for every new subscriber they get for their content channel.

"We’re launching a bonus program that pays creators for each new subscriber they get as part of our $1 billion creator investment announced this summer."

The Meta initiative seems to be a boon for gaming content creators on Facebook, as it allows them different methods to earn more from the platform. Zuckerberg has claimed that further details will be revealed soon, so fans can watch out for the announcements to come.

