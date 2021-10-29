What does the word meta mean? Memes galore as Facebook officially changes its name 

On the morning of Thursday, October 28, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the awaited new name of the parent conglomerate, Meta, at the Connect developer conference.The parent company will operate Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Oculus, and other ventures.

The conference was itself a virtual and augmented reality that was meant to reflect the new way users will connect to social media platforms. In the keynote, Zuckerberg said,

“Meta is a Greek word meaning beyond.”

The name Meta appears to be short for Metaverse, which is being touted by the firm as a new interconnected 3D platform based on VR and AR.

In a press-release, the 37-year-old entrepreneur added,

“Right now our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can’t possibly represent everything we’re doing today, let alone in the future. Over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company, and I want to anchor our work and our identity on what we’re building towards.”

Facebook’s sudden urge to rebrand comes after the company received much criticism after whistleblower Frances Haugen leaked internal documents. The leaked reports to The Wall Street Journal mentioned policies, plans, and decisions that favored profits over users’ mental health. The former employee also appeared before the US Senate against Facebook.

What is Meta (Or Metaverse) and how is it different from Facebook?

Meta would be the parent organization encompassing Facebook’s ventures. Meanwhile, Metaverse is supposedly a 3D interconnected space based on virtual reality and augmented reality which can be used by multiple users connected together.

According to a press-release written by Andrew Bosworth, VP of Facebook Reality Labs and Nick Clegg, VP of Global Affairs,

“The “metaverse” is a set of virtual spaces where you can create and explore with other people who aren’t in the same physical space as you.”

They also added,

“You’ll be able to hang out with friends, work, play, learn, shop, create and more. It’s not necessarily about spending more time online — it’s about making the time you do spend online more meaningful.”

Will the platform be open-source?

Zuckerberg mentions in his founder’s note that,

“Privacy and safety need to be built into the metaverse from day one. So do open standards and interoperability.”

Although it is not clear whether Metaverse would be open-source, it is assumed that it might have easier access for developers than Facebook did.

Another press-release says,

“The metaverse isn’t a single product one company can build alone. Just like the internet, the metaverse exists whether Facebook is there or not.”

Here’s how Twitteratis reacted to Facebook’s rebrand to Meta

After the social media giant changed its name to Meta, several tweets targeted co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and the firm’s alleged lack of commitment towards privacy.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez @AOC The Recount @therecount “I am proud to announce that, starting today, our company is now Meta.”



— CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook’s new name. “I am proud to announce that, starting today, our company is now Meta.”— CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook’s new name. https://t.co/6YYaEKcufj Meta as in “we are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda machine for boosting authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society… for profit!” twitter.com/therecount/sta… Meta as in “we are a cancer to democracy metastasizing into a global surveillance and propaganda machine for boosting authoritarian regimes and destroying civil society… for profit!” twitter.com/therecount/sta…

Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 @joncoopertweets Is this what Mark Zuckerberg means when he says Meta "connects people"? Is this what Mark Zuckerberg means when he says Meta "connects people"? https://t.co/Rc4jAfpPTZ

John Fugelsang @JohnFugelsang The Washington Post @washingtonpost Facebook is changing its corporate name to Meta. Its flagship social network will keep the Facebook name. washingtonpost.com/technology/202… Facebook is changing its corporate name to Meta. Its flagship social network will keep the Facebook name. washingtonpost.com/technology/202… Facebook changing its name to Meta is so exciting I've already forgotten that we just learned they knew women were being sex trafficked on the platform and did nothing! twitter.com/washingtonpost… Facebook changing its name to Meta is so exciting I've already forgotten that we just learned they knew women were being sex trafficked on the platform and did nothing! twitter.com/washingtonpost…

Laurence Tribe @tribelaw There once was a hacker named Zuck

Who screwed half the world for a buck

People hoped he’d do betta

So the name changed to Meta

But the name and the product still suck



— Roger McNamee There once was a hacker named ZuckWho screwed half the world for a buckPeople hoped he’d do bettaSo the name changed to MetaBut the name and the product still suck— Roger McNamee

James Gleick @JamesGleick “Meta” has been a useful word and concept. I’ll miss it. “Meta” has been a useful word and concept. I’ll miss it.

BrooklynDad_Defiant! @mmpadellan FUN FACT: If you take a turd, and you drop it into a shiny new box that reads "Meta," it's still a turd. FUN FACT: If you take a turd, and you drop it into a shiny new box that reads "Meta," it's still a turd.

Charles Booker @Booker4KY You can put lipstick on a Meta, but it’s still Facebook.



Just saying. You can put lipstick on a Meta, but it’s still Facebook.Just saying.

Ash @ashindestad Meta's branding is giving "futuristic evil tech corporation from Black Mirror" 😂 Meta's branding is giving "futuristic evil tech corporation from Black Mirror" 😂 https://t.co/FWFBK5VG38

Metaverse and Privacy:

A press-release mentions,

“We’ll work with experts in government, industry, and academia to think through issues and opportunities in the metaverse.”

It further adds,

“We also need to involve the human rights and civil rights communities from the start to ensure these technologies are built in a way that’s inclusive and empowering.”

The document also refers to the firm undertaking privacy issues. It mentioned how they will work to,

“Minimize the amount of data that’s used, build technology to enable privacy-protective data uses, and give people transparency and control over their data.”

However, considering Facebook’s track record of privacy issues over the years, it remains to be seen how the rebranded firm will actually implement such measures.

