Disguised Toast cites collaboration with Valkyrae as a reason behind "artificial views"

Popular Twitch streamer Disguised Toast has credited Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter for increasing his viewership numbers. Furthermore, Toast revealed a bizarre reason his numbers were "artificial" during the entire Among Us mayhem.

Popular content creators collaborating have the power to bring in staggering numbers. Just recently, American rapper Lil Uzi Vert streamed with Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Trainwreck, bringing multiple fan bases under a single umbrella.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae



finally playing It Takes Two with



pre-stream has started! see ya soon

youtu.be/KyCkqRhRhmA hiiiiiiii! live today 3pm PSTfinally playing It Takes Two with @Sykkuno :)pre-stream has started! see ya soon hiiiiiiii! live today 3pm PSTfinally playing It Takes Two with @Sykkuno :)pre-stream has started! see ya soonyoutu.be/KyCkqRhRhmA

Disguised Toast expressed a similar sentiment during one of his recent streams. The Canadian streamer was streaming with Valkyrae and witnessed a surge in viewership, admitting how playing games with the 100 Thieves co-owner led to artificial views.

Disguised Toast and Valkyrae recently played Escape Room Simulator together, which brought in scores of viewers

While it's a sensitive subject, Toast opened up about his viewership numbers during one of his most recent streams.

According to the former Among Us sensation, he witnessed a massive surge in viewership while playing the Escape Room Simulator with Valkyrae.

Here's what he opined:

“I noticed during my stream with Valkyrae, I went from 21,000 viewers to 31,000 viewers. I didn’t know I had 31k viewers until after and I was trying to understand why.”

Disguised Toast was wondering about this spike and shared his take on the reason behind it:

"One reason I can think of is because we were both streaming and competing, people like hopping between the two perspectives. So I don’t know if those extra 10k viewers are people from her channel."

Disguised Toast termed this phenomenon as "artificial" views. To substantiate his theory, Toast went on to explain how his Among Us viewership was also inflated during the murder-mystery title's heyday.

“One of the reasons why a lot of viewership went up for Among Us is because viewers hopped. A lot of stream hopping. And they tended to hop towards the imposter. The reason why streamers loved being imposter, is that viewership for imposter players in any lobby doubles.”

Also Read Article Continues below

It's an interesting take on streamers collaborating together. Valkyrae and Disguised Toast played an instrumental role in invigorating InnerSloth's Among Us in 2020. Not only did this help Valkyrae in bagging the Content Creator of the Year award (2020) but also helped Toast earn the title of "Among Us King" for his mind-bending moves.

Edited by Danyal Arabi