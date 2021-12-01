Valkyrae reveals that a lot more Twitch streamers will be shifting to YouTube shortly

As the topic of why Twitch streamers are moving to YouTube restarts, Valkyrae has subtly let slip that fans can expect a lot more such signings soon. During a recent stream, the 100 Thieves co-owner was reacting to Ludwig's YouTube signing announcement when she revealed that she already knew about it, but did not expect it to happen so soon.

"I mean I’m not gonna say, you know, anything else, but I know a few things."

Valkyrae reveals that she knows a few things about more YouTube signings

Ever since her shift to YouTube, Valkyrae has been openly advocating for the platform, suggesting that it is the place to be for streamers. It seems like she managed to convince several streamers with her words since DrLupo, TimTheTatman and Ludwig have followed suit.

During her recent livestream, Valkyrae watched Ludwig's Mogul Money to study for it since she will be appearing on the show later this week. However, she soon saw that Ludwig had tweeted something, so she pulled up Twitter on her device to watch his announcement. She reacted to the video, and at the end of it, she slyly confessed that she already knew that the streamer would be shifting over to YouTube. However, she did not see that it would be happening so soon.

"I already knew. I just didn’t know it was this soon!"

The streamer then teased that fans could see a lot more such signings in the future. However, she refrained from revealing any further details.

Her words echo that of MoistCr1tiKaL, who has also predicted that a lot more Twitch streamers will soon be shifting to YouTube because the latter is willing to work with the streamers instead of lowballing them. He revealed that Twitch usually pays its streamers about 1/10th of what they are offered at other platforms. Naturally, streamers choose to leave the purple platform to explore greener pastures.

Fans will have to wait and see what YouTube signings Valkyrae just teased on her livestream. Till then, they can enjoy watching the Twitch sub-king on YouTube now.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar