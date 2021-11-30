MoistCr1tiKaL reveals why many more streamers will shift to YouTube from Twitch

During a recent livestream, Twitch streamer MoistCr1tiKaL addressed why many streamers from the platform have been shifting to YouTube lately. He revealed what he believes is the reason behind the same.

There is good enough reason to trust him since it echoes with the thoughts of many streamers who revealed their reasons for quitting Twitch. MoistCr1tiKaL believes that it is due to the amount that Twitch lowballs its streamers.

The issue has once again come to light after the departure of Ludwig, who was one of Twitch's biggest stars. The streamer recently announced his shift to YouTube, which sparked discussion about why streamers are choosing YouTube over Twitch.

MoistCr1tiKaL believes streamers are shifting from Twitch to YouTube for money

Over the past year, many prominent streamers, including Valkyrae, DrLupo, and even TimTheTatman, have left Twitch for the red halls of YouTube. The most recent streamer to join them is the subathon king, Ludwig.

In a video detailing his reasons for quitting Twitch, Ludwig explained that, in short, YouTube was offering him a lot more money than Twitch. Interestingly, this was also why Disguised Toast left Twitch for Facebook Gaming in 2019, although he recently signed with Twitch once again.

Speaking about the trend, MoistCr1tiKaL explained that he had noticed that Twitch tends to offer its streamers about 1/10th of what other companies offer. Furthermore, they aren't willing to fight to keep their streamers on the platform and continue lowballing them despite prominent streamers leaving.

Naturally, this leaves no motivation for streamers to stick with the purple platform.

"Twitch contracts, on average, are a 10th of what most other contracts will offer. So when you see a lot of people switching platforms, a lot of the time, it'll be due to the money."

MoistCr1tiKaL even explained that over time, people would be seeing a lot of streamers shift from Twitch to YouTube if the former did not start fighting to keep its streamers on the platform.

