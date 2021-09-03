Why are streamers leaving Twitch for YouTube

Twitch has been the go-to site for livestreaming for quite some years now. Early on, Ninja and Shroud, the biggest names in the gaming and streaming industry, were lured from Mixer to join Twitch. However, a new migration has started and longtime Twitch streamers have started leaving the Amazon platform for YouTube Gaming.

Last year, the streaming industry was taken aback when Dr Disrespect, one of the biggest and most prolific streamers on Twitch, was permanently banned from the platform. After staying underground for a couple of weeks, Dr Disrespect emerged once again, but this time on YouTube Gaming. The whole world still does not know the reason behind the ban, but Dr Disrespect recently opened up about the drama and assured his audience that he was going to 'sue the f**k out of Twitch'.

September might go downhill for Twitch

September 1 was designated as the day when Twitch streamers would boycott the platform for a single day to protest against the hate raids that have been very frequent for sometime towards marginalized and LGBTQIA+ streamers on the platform. #ADayOffTwitch was also seen trending on Twitter.

Taking #ADayOffTwitch today. The platform just isn’t safe for small, marginalized creators. Even me just using the LGBTQA+ tag gets me trolls that spew hateful shit almost every stream. Banning does nothing when you can create unlimited accounts with the same email. — Dave (@Krtzyy) September 1, 2021

In an unlikely coincidence, long-time Twitch streamer TimtheTatMan also left the Amazon platform today to join YouTube Gaming. He announced his entry on the new site in a most dramatic manner.

He will be joining DrLupo, who was a day ahead on the migration to YouTube Gaming. Both new YouTube streamers will join Dr Disrespect and CouRage on September 1 for a massive live stream collaboration on YouTube Gaming.

Right now, September seems like the month where many other streamers might also migrate to the Google platform, leaving a serious dent in Twitch. Only the future will show who's to follow Tim and Lupo on YouTube Gaming.

Why are streamers leaving Twitch?

Apart from the DMCA and perma bans, the only reason why streamers are leaving Twitch is because of the money deals from YouTube. For the same reason Ninja and Shroud left Mixer is turning out to be the reason why multiple streamers are leaving Twitch now.

100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae once said she did not need to worry about the number of viewers she has on her streams as YouTube takes care of her revenue at the end of the month. The sense of security that these streamers get from deals presented to them is enough to leave behind communities in millions to start fresh elsewhere.

DrLupo summed up the situation with Twitch and YouTube Gaming beautifully in his interview with The Washington Post:

Everybody’s just trying to secure the bag, right? There’s no shame in that. That’s literally why everybody gets up and goes to work, right? So of course, the financial situation that YouTube presented me without a doubt is like, you know, I’m secure for life. Everybody’s trying to get to that point. Why would I say no to that?”

Follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact for latest news, leaks, rumors and more!

Edited by Ashish Yadav