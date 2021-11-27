Disguised Toast might get canceled after calling out Twitch viewer who can't afford a sub

Disguised Toast recently made his return to Twitch streaming after having spent two years on Facebook Gaming. However, he might get canceled soon after his return, owing to an insensitive comment he made towards a viewer on his livestream.

The viewer expressed an interest in donating to Toast's channel, but said it was too expensive for them.

The streamer had a rather odd reaction , where he seemed to be in disbelief that $5 could be expensive for someone, and proceeded to donate a sub to the viewer instead.

Disguised Toast was left in disbelief that his viewer thought $5 was expensive

Three days ago, Disguised Toast announced that he was returning to streaming on Twitch after 2 years off the platform.

Given that Toast is one of the most popular streamers across Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch, nobody would have expected him to make comments in poor taste. Naturally, when he seemed shocked that a viewer thought his $5 sub amount was expensive, it seemed very uncharacteristic of the streamer.

"Bro, is 5 dollars expensive to you? Can you really not give me 5 dollars? Because if that's the case, let me gift you a sub right now. There you go."

The streamer then proceeded to gift a sub to the viewer who confessed to not being able to donate a sub to the streamer since it would be too much for them.

Toast's reaction seems very uncharacteristic of the otherwise good-natured streamer. In fact, it might remind viewers of the banned streamer BadBunny, who berated her streamers on livestream for not donating to her channel.

Twitch streamer BadBunny was canceled by the internet after berating her viewers (Image via BadBunny on Twitch)

BadBunny was banned from Twitch for repeatedly misbehaving with her viewers, shaming them for not donating huge amounts to her Twitch channel. Although Toast's reaction was not even close to that of BadBunny's, it was still rather unexpected, and may have edged the streamer closer to being canceled on the ruthless internet.

However, there is hopefully a logical reason behind Disguised Toast's reaction which will be unfurled soon enough.

