Disguised Toast reveals the real reason behind leaving Twitch

Back when Disguised Toast quit Twitch streaming to shift to Facebook Gaming in 2019, it had caused quite the stir in the streaming community. However, two years later, on a livestream with the highest subbed female Twitch streamer, kkatamina, Jeremy 'Disguised Toast' Wang finally revealed the reason behind his choice of platform.

As many had speculated, Toast's reasons were primarily financial.

It is no secret that Facebook Gaming pays its streamers a lot more than Twitch. However, when Wang revealed the difference, it was truly jaw-dropping.

Disguised Toast shared a glimpse into how much Twitch underpays its streamers

During a recent livestream with kkatamina, Disguised Toast spoke about why he had decided to switch to Facebook Gaming when he quit Twitch. He revealed that he was being massively lowballed by Twitch, and the platform was offering him merely "one-thirtieth" of what Facebook was offering.

Wang said:

"The offer from Twitch two years ago that they made to me was about 1/30th."

The streamer went on to compare the different pay rates that each streaming platform offers to its streamers:

"When it comes to platform offers, traditionally, Twitch offers the least, and YouTube would offer across the board twice, or triple that. Facebook is the same, about triple-ish range. And that applied to a lot of the people who signed platform deals."

As expected, Toast opted for the platform that paid him the best, and started streaming on Facebook Gaming. Over the past two years, the streamer has gained massive popularity streaming on Facebook, playing various games with his OfflineTV members and Amigops. Furthermore, the streamer recently attended the Arcane premiere with his fellow OfflineTV members.

Today marks my last day livestreaming on the platform



The last 2 years have been some of the best moments of my career and I wish them nothing but success. Can’t wait to see them achieve greater things in the future. Thank you, @FacebookGaming Today marks my last day livestreaming on the platformThe last 2 years have been some of the best moments of my career and I wish them nothing but success. Can’t wait to see them achieve greater things in the future. Thank you, @FacebookGaming Today marks my last day livestreaming on the platformThe last 2 years have been some of the best moments of my career and I wish them nothing but success. Can’t wait to see them achieve greater things in the future. https://t.co/x8ltvOpzTV

However, it seems like the streamer might be returning to the platform where he rose to fame soon enough. Toast recently teased a return to Twitch, saying that he would have to practice streaming on Twitch again. The streamer has also been making frequent appearances on kkatamina's Twitch streams.

Fans, however, will have to wait for an official announcement for any kind of confirmation regarding this news.

