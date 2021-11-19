Disguised Toast teases Twitch return after announcing split from Facebook Gaming 

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang announced his departure from Facebook Gaming on November 17. He appeared on kkatamina’s stream soon after and, to everyone's surprise, teased a return to Twitch

Toast signed an exclusive deal with Facebook Gaming in 2019 and became an ambassador for the platform.

Almost instantly after he made the announcement, fans flooded his stream, requesting that their beloved Among Us star return to the purple platform on a full-time basis. While Disguised Toast has kept everything under wraps for now, he took over kkatamina’s subathon and teased his return to the platform.

Disguised Toast reveals how he should practice streaming on Twitch again

In the early hours of November 18, Toast took over kkatamina's stream to give her a much-needed break.

He sat down and stared right into the camera and said:

“Well. Looks like I should practice streaming… on Twitch again.”

He followed up his statement with a wide smile, teasing a return to the purple platform.

If Disguised Toast were to return to the Amazon-owned streaming platform, it would mark the first instance of him streaming video games ever since he signed an exclusive deal with Facebook Gaming.

He has streamed on Twitch on numerous occasions but there hasn't been any gameplay involved.

Disguised Toast has a massive following thanks to his infamous Among Us streams, which he has sadly left behind now. Toast also has over 3.5 million followers on YouTube, implying that he has plenty of options to choose from.

Several high-profile streamers, including DrLupo and TimTheTatman, among several others, have already defected to YouTube Gaming.

Furthermore, Valkyrae, too, is under the red banner. Toast and Rae are good friends, and the latter's endorsement could serve as a deciding factor for the Canadian streamer.

Twitch has come under the microscope in the last few months, more so after the entire Twitch leaks drama. The purple platform also rolled out the highly controversial "boost" feature despite a vehement backlash.

This would naturally play a huge role in Disguised Toast's decision. However, it's safe to say that whichever platform the 29-year-old chooses, fans are in store for some hilarious content.

Edited by R. Elahi