Disguised Toast announces Twitch as his next platform after leaving Facebook Gaming

On November 24, 2021, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang announced his return to Twitch, after he left the platform in November 2019. At the time, the streamer shifted to Facebook Gaming after getting a much better deal.

The Offline TV member had not revealed the platform on which he had planned to return, recently claiming that even his mother did not know. However, on November 24, Disguised Toast posted a hilarious video announcing his return to Twitch.

Today marks my last day livestreaming on the platform



The last 2 years have been some of the best moments of my career and I wish them nothing but success. Can't wait to see them achieve greater things in the future. Thank you, @FacebookGaming

Disguised Toast returns to Twitch after two years with Facebook Gaming

Back in November 2019, Disguised Toast had around 1.3 million followers on Twitch. The streamer recently accused Twitch of sending him “lowball offers” back then.

He claimed that Facebook Gaming offered him around 30 times the amount that Twitch was willing to pay.

Over the past two years, Disguised Toast has gained almost 700k followers and currently has a total of 2 million followers on Twitch. Toast said the following in the announcement video:

“Hello, it’s been a while. I didn’t think I will be back here so soon but here we are. Two years, time for a new platform. Really excited, you know? This place, I always felt at home at. A lot of viewers, fans watched me on this platform. It just made a lot of sense to be here. And I thought, what better way to celebrate, than with a cake?”

However, the announcement had already been made by Disguised Toast without saying a single word. He removed the cake from a gray and purple gym bag which had the Twitch logo on it.

Additionally, the cake itself was red. And yet when the streamer went on to cut the cake, the purple inside was revealed to the viewers.

Disguised Toast's return to Twitch garners a lot of hype

A range of popular content creators/friends rushed to congratulate Disguised Toast on Twitter:

Jacksepticeye @Jacksepticeye @DisguisedToast lmao! Love it. Wishing you the best man, excited to see you stream @DisguisedToast lmao! Love it. Wishing you the best man, excited to see you stream

pokimane @pokimanelol @DisguisedToast LET’S GOOOO I KNEW IT HEHEHE 💜 WELCOME BACK HOME 🥳 @DisguisedToast LET’S GOOOO I KNEW IT HEHEHE 💜 WELCOME BACK HOME 🥳

Hence, Disguised Toast made the announcement for his Twitch return in typically hilarious fashion. Even Twitch's official Twitter account followed suit and congratulated the streamer in a humorous manner.

Welcome back. @DisguisedToast Not sure if gym bags are meant for proper cake storage but you do you 😁Welcome back. @DisguisedToast Not sure if gym bags are meant for proper cake storage but you do you 😁Welcome back.

After the announcement, the creator posted a 6-hour stream on Twitch. During this time, he played GTA V and Super Auto Pets. Disguised Toast is also live at the time of publishing this article.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan