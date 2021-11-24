Disguised Toast expected to finally announce his next streaming platform later today

Earlier today, Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang announced that he would be making a return to livestreaming tomorrow, i.e. November 24, 2021.

The streamer signed a two-year contract with Facebook Gaming in November 2019. Since then, he has hosted a few streams on Twitch and claimed recently that the platform affords only 1/30th of the total amount he was offered from Facebook Gaming.

Recently, his two-year deal with Facebook Gaming came to an end. Disguised Toast has not yet announced the platform that he will stream on but told the specific time at which he plans to host the stream.

Disguised Toast set to return to livestreaming later today; has not announced the platform so far

Disguised Toast posted the following tweet earlier today. The streamer was livestreaming on Facebook Gaming until around a week ago. However, he became a free agent after the two-year deal came to an end. Disguised Toast has not yet revealed any information about his plans for the future and the platform that he will return on.

Toast @DisguisedToast guess its time to start streaming again



tomorrow 10am pst guess its time to start streaming againtomorrow 10am pst

Toast @DisguisedToast @scarra i didnt even tell my own mother and she birthed me @scarra i didnt even tell my own mother and she birthed me

William “Scarra” Li replied to the tweet, claiming that the Toast had been secretive about the platform on which he plans to return. Scarra joked that even he would have to tune in in order to find out about Disguised Toast’s plans.

In response, Toast claimed he had not even revealed the platform even to his mother. Hence, fans will have to wait until 10 AM PST in order to find out. Disguised Toast recently spoke at length about why he initially decided to switch to Facebook Gaming from Twitch.

The streamer accused Twitch of sending him lowball offers, claiming that Facebook’s offer was around 30 times the one Twitch sent him. The streamer also contended that both YouTube and Facebook Gaming tend to pay as much as twice or thrice the amount that Twitch generally offers.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With only a few hours left for Disguised Toast’s announced stream, fans will be able to find out the platform of his future in a matter of hours.

Stay updated with latest Genshin Impact news, leaks, and more via our Twitter handle!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar