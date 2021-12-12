Valkyrae wins Live Streamer Award at the YouTube Streamy Awards ahead of NICKMERCS and Shroud

Popular YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter added another feather to her cap after winning the Live Streamer Award at the YouTube Streamy Awards 2021. Valkyrae claimed bragging rights ahead of other popular streamers like Auronplay, GeorgeNotFound, NICKMERCS, and Shroud.

The annual event brings the biggest streamers on the red platform under an umbrella for a big night of recognition, celebration, and fun. The Streamy Awards 2021 featured many well-known faces and special guest appearances like Issa Twaimz, presenters Charli D’Amelio, Rhett & Link, Brittany Broski, Philip DeFranco, TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, and Christina “Tinx” Najjar.

Unsurprisingly, some of the biggest streamers were nominated this year. MrBeast was nominated for seven awards, while Bella Poarch found her name on three awards lists.

List of winners of the YouTube Streamy Awards 2021:

Creator of the Year: MrBeast

MrBeast Livestreamer: Valkyrae

Valkyrae Live Show: Verzuz

Verzuz Crossover: Will Smith

Will Smith Podcast: Dark History

Valkyrae adds another feather to her cap despite a turbulent year

The 100 Thieves co-owner is perhaps the biggest content creator on the internet right now. Valkyrae has stood as an advocate for women in gaming. She has earned the title of the "Queen of YouTube."

Furthermore, she was the first female content creator to be signed by a massive esports organization, which more or less laid the foundations for other female content creators to create a niche for themselves.

Valkyrae's infamous Among Us stream with the "amigops" and her doting relationship with her honest patrons earned her the Content Creator of the Year Award in 2020.

Despite a few hiccups, it's safe to say that 2021 has been pretty successful for the American streamer. Valkyrae's RFLCT skin-care products were shelved because of a vehement backlash.

Valkyrae was accused of taking advantage of her audience's insecurities. RFLCT products reportedly fought against blue light pollution. However, the American streamer could not sustain her case with enough scientific rationale.

This caused a massive uproar in the community, leading to her disassociation with her brand. Furthermore, the products were pulled out of over 400 stores.

Although Valkyrae revealed she struggled with mental trauma, the American streamer is gradually getting back to normal. Her YouTube contract comes to an end on January 15. It remains to be seen if she signs a contract extension or leaves the red platform for greener pastures.

