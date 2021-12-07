"The damage has been done": Valkyrae reveals how her YouTube contract tweet landed her in murky waters 

Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has revealed how her tweet about the time left on her YouTube contract landed her in turbulent waters with the red platform.

When a streamer signs a contract, it mentions the requisites they need to fulfill before it expires. Naturally, streamers aren't supposed to reveal the details of their contract with their audience. However, the co-owner of 100 Thieves took an interesting route.

A few days ago, she revealed the time left on her contract via a tweet. Furthermore, Valkyrae mentioned how she has to stream for an upward of 198 hours before January 15.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT'S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO MY 2-YEAR YOUTUBE CONTRACT ENDS ON JANUARY 15TH AND I STILL OWE 198 HOURS BEFORE IT'S OVER WHAT DO I STREAM WHO WANTS TO PLAY WHAT TO GRIND ANYTHING IM DESPERATE LOL WOOOOOO

In an interesting conversation with Sykkuno, she revealed how her tweet landed her on sticky wicket with YouTube.

Valkyrae admitted how she couldn't retract the tweet because the "damage had been done"

Sykkuno might have a reputation for being an introvert and a shy streamer. However, he has produced some of the most savage moments in the recent past. He was at it yet again, filling Valkyrae's ears with some "immoral" advice on how she should fulfill her stipulated streaming hours.

Sykkuno enquired if Valkyrae was allowed to post details of her contract on Twitter. She revealed how it left her red-faced:

“I wasn’t even supposed to tweet out what I tweeted. We already had a conversation! They said I don’t need to delete it because the damage has been done.”

Sykkuno had yet another snarky response, suggesting how Valkyrae should reveal other details, considering she's already in trouble. However, the Among Us sensation wasn't having it and said:

“I love YouTube, I’m not trying to make things worse for myself!”

Valkyrae's contract with YouTube expires on January 15. Her next move has the community on tenterhooks.

Over the last few months, several high-profile streamers have deflected to the red platform, while Disguised Toast has returned to Twitch.

The Content Creator of the Year (2020) has hailed YouTube as a better option for streamers on numerous occasions.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, she hasn't given an update on her future with her current platform. It's safe to say Valkyrae might sign a contract extension. Or who knows? She might just be looking for greener pastures.

Edited by Saman