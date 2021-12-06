"There's a lot of creepy people out there": Valkyrae reveals why she avoids content beyond gaming

Female streamers, including Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, have been victims of 'creepy' viewers se*******ng every aspect of their lives. Valkyrae, who has been quite vocal about the issue plaguing female streamers, addressed the issue once again.

During one of her most recent streams, Valkyrae begged her viewers to stop objectifying everything she does online, whether it be gym workouts or IRL streams.

The 100 Thieves co-owner addressed the issue when one of her viewers enquired about her next workout stream. She admitted how she was averse to doing anything beyond gaming because "creepy" viewers turn everything she does into inappropriate content.

Here's what she said:

"I did a charity stream like two years ago, and I threw my back out a little bit. Just a little bit, and I was in a onesie, and it didn’t matter [to these viewers]. They took it to disgusting forums anyway. So I avoid it. I don’t want them making it something gross."

Valkyrae reveals why she and her friends stick to gaming content

Valkyrae seemed pretty perturbed while talking about the issue. She admitted how she feels restricted and wishes it wasn't like that, because she wants to do everything in peace.

She further explained:

“I wish it wasn’t like that, but it is what it is I guess. Yeah, I wish they weren’t like that. I just want them to stop so that I can do these things again. Honestly, it’s not that bad, it’s whatever. But it does stop me from doing things. I struggled with it for a long time. It took me a really, really, really long time to get over that there’s some really creepy people out there.”

Sadly, Valkyrae came across a forum on Reddit where viewers have collected images of her workouts, which she posts on Instagram regularly. Naturally, she was repulsed by it.

"They turned it into something foul. It’s disgusting. It’s a small negative, because it’s just impractical. I just want to be able to share my health and workouts, use [my platform] to influence others to do the same. But then there’s this, these people, and I wish it wasn’t like that. It’s a small part of the internet, but it’s gross."

Valkyrae went on to state how such acts are a massive turn-off for a woman looking for a streaming career. The Among Us sensation has worked as an advocate for women in gaming, and is aware of the turmoil a female streamer has to go through on an everyday basis.

Several female streamers, including 100 Thieves star Brooke, have revealed how they're afraid of venturing out because stalkers have made their lives difficult. While streaming platforms have given their take on the issue several times, the concept of internet police still eludes Valkyrae. And rightly so.

