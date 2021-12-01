“I’m honored”: 100T co-owner Valkyrae reacts with pride as she makes Forbes’ 30 under 30 list

100 Thieves co-owner Rachell "Valkyrae" Hostetter is officially on the 2022 Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

The achievement is quite monumental for the streaming and online community in general, as well as women in streaming. Valkyrae placed number 29 on the list's "Games" subdivision, alongside other big content creators.

Valkyrae placed 29 on Forbes 30 Under 30 next to Scump, FaZe Swagg, and more

On November 30, 2021, the official Forbes 30 Under 30 list for the Games category was unveiled. At spot number 29, ranked Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, a popular streamer and a co-owner for the esports and gaming organization 100 Thieves.

100 Thieves @100Thieves



We are thankful to be on this journey with you, and continue to be so proud of you and all you have accomplished.



forbes.com/profile/rachel… Congratulations to our co-owner @Valkyrae on making @Forbes 30 under 30! 🎉We are thankful to be on this journey with you, and continue to be so proud of you and all you have accomplished. Congratulations to our co-owner @Valkyrae on making @Forbes 30 under 30! 🎉We are thankful to be on this journey with you, and continue to be so proud of you and all you have accomplished. forbes.com/profile/rachel… https://t.co/oN7M8nHeSl

As the list went live, the 100 Thieves Twitter account made a post regarding the accomplishment and tagged Valkyrae, who was completely surprised to see the nomination.

Valkyrae then collected herself and tweeted a message of gratitude to her followers, exclaiming that this had been one of her career goals.

Valkyrae began streaming way back in 2015, alongside posting content to YouTube. She joined 100 Thieves in 2018 as a content creator, becoming the first female gamer to join the organization. Years later, on April 7, 2021, she announced that she had officially become a co-owner of the company.

rae☀️ @Valkyrae

I’m honored.. this was one of my goals and i can’t believe it actually happened.. wow 100 Thieves @100Thieves



We are thankful to be on this journey with you, and continue to be so proud of you and all you have accomplished.



forbes.com/profile/rachel… Congratulations to our co-owner @Valkyrae on making @Forbes 30 under 30! 🎉We are thankful to be on this journey with you, and continue to be so proud of you and all you have accomplished. Congratulations to our co-owner @Valkyrae on making @Forbes 30 under 30! 🎉We are thankful to be on this journey with you, and continue to be so proud of you and all you have accomplished. forbes.com/profile/rachel… https://t.co/oN7M8nHeSl I MADE THE FORBES 30 under 30 LIST!!!!!!!!!!I’m honored.. this was one of my goals and i can’t believe it actually happened.. wow twitter.com/100thieves/sta… I MADE THE FORBES 30 under 30 LIST!!!!!!!!!!I’m honored.. this was one of my goals and i can’t believe it actually happened.. wow twitter.com/100thieves/sta…

The content creator originally started streaming on Twitch but signed an exclusive deal with YouTube in 2020 and has stayed on the platform ever since. That year, she became the most-viewed female streamer, passing Imane "Anys" Pokimane, who was considered the number one female streamer at the time.

Besides her career in streaming, Valkyrae has tried her hand at various ventures. She's acted in music videos for several artists (including Corpse Husband and Bella Poarch), started a skincare brand (which is now defunct), and participated in a fundraiser that Jimmy Fallon hosted as part of The Tonight Show.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Others that were mentioned on the 30 Under 30 - Games list include Seth "Scump" Abner, Kris "FaZe Swagg" Lamberson, and Sasha "Scarlett" Hostyn.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar