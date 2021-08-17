Valkyrae, Pokimane, and others asked to stop live streaming inside restaurant; here is what happened next

Recently, a bunch of famous personalities, including Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Ludwig Ahgren, RajjPatel “Austin Show,” Leslie “Fuslie” Fu, and Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, were live streaming at a restaurant.

Apparently, Valkyrae’s assistant Amanda had called the place in advance and got permission to host the live stream. However, when the streamers reached the spot and began the broadcast, a manager walked in and asked them to stop.

Valkyrae explained that she had made her assistant call in advance to get permission for the live stream, something the manager did not seem to agree with. Ludwig decided to take the camera outside for some time, as the streamers found out that there were multiple managers at the restaurant.

Regardless, the specific manager refused to allow the live stream despite Valkyrae pleading with him and explaining the situation. As it turned out, Pokimane reached the “boss” of the managers and got permission for the live stream.

Also, seeing @Valkyrae pissed off at that restaurant with the amazing view was the cherry on the top! 😄🔥 — Alulim (@GG_02_) August 14, 2021

UPDATE: QUEEN POKIMANE TAKING OVER THE FIGHT 👀👀👀 — ♡ anya ♡ (@_anya_sc) August 14, 2021

Valkyrae, Pokimane, and others are not allowed to live streaming at a restaurant

Initially, the streamers seemed to be enjoying themselves when they were interrupted by a manager. He asked whether they had “permission” to be live streaming inside the restaurant and asked about the reservation. Valkyrae then tried to explain the situation.

The 29-year-old claimed her assistant Amanda had already talked to the manager and got permission to live stream at the restaurant. Ludwig decided to take the camera again for some time, as the manager went in to “check” whether the group had permission to host the live stream.

Meanwhile, HasanAbi and Ludwig mentioned how the restaurant owners tend to turn the place into a “club” for events and parties. Regardless, the manager eventually returned and claimed that they did not have permission to live stream inside and that they should either switch the camera off or take it outside.

HasanAbi also mentioned that the manager was effectively denying around 50K people who were live at that moment. Valkyrae even went and spoke to the specific manager again, to no avail.

The 100 Thieves co-owner was told that the restaurant only gave them permission to “click pictures,” something she disagreed with.

Regardless, despite the disappointment, the group ended up switching off the stream for the time being. As it turned out, Pokimane eventually asked the waiter about the manager. She found out that the manager boss was actually a female chef in the kitchen.

The streamer ended up talking to the chef, who agreed to let them do the live stream!

To convince the chef, Pokimane showed her the angle and told her the overall purpose of the stream.

Catching up on the IRL stream and I just wanna say that the fact that @pokimanelol / @imane and @Valkyrae / @itsraechill were the ones to deal with the restaurant situation and did not down is so admirable. Society for so long has taught women to submit and not make a fuss 1/2 — Sky (@aquacorpse) August 14, 2021

The group was eventually able to continue streaming inside after a short break.

Edited by Ravi Iyer