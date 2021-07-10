Valkyrae, Ludwig, QTCinderella and others react as Pokimane reaches 8 million followers on Twitch

Arguably the biggest female streamer on Twitch of all time, Imane “Pokimane” Anys recently hit 8 million followers on the platform.

Since reaching the landmark, Pokimane now owns the 6th most followed Twitch channel and is also the most followed female streamer on the platform. The streamer was visibly excited on the occasion and initially claimed that she was not “ready,” as she hadn’t thought of a giveaway or had any other plan for the occasion.

Regardless, Pokimane called Twitch her home and thanked her viewers for their constant love and support for almost 8 years. The streamer also posted about the achievement on Twitter, and was congratulated by a range of prominent internet personalities.

thank you for very big number

💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/odVrXBNGc1 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 10, 2021

Pokimane reaches 8 million followers on Twitch, is congratulated by multiple fellow content creators

As the streamer did not have a plan for the occasion, Pokimane initially asked her viewers to “unfollow” her for some time and not let her cross the 8 million mark. When her chat obliged, she was stunned and claimed that it was the first time people had listened to her when she just hit a followers-goal. Regardless, Pokimane seemed overwhelmed and called Twitch her home:

“Thanks, chat. Thanks, guys! I don’t even know what to say. Thank you so much for dummy thick number. 8 mill on Twitch I appreciate you guys so much. You know Twitch is my home. It’s where I started my internet journey and I am so happy to still be here and I am happy that it feels like in a sense that I left my mark. When I look at this number, I think for starters it is overwhelming and astounding and huge. But really, all I see is so many memories.”

Regardless, when she posted the above tweet, a range of popular content creators rushed to congratulate her. This included the likes of Ludwig Anders Ahgren, Sean "Jacksepticeye" Mcloughlin and Rachel ‘Valkyrae” Hofstetter.

Valkyrae called the streamer a “queen” while Ludwig claimed that she complimented her as a person:

and THAT’S why i get all of my crypto advice from the influencers i follow online 😌 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 10, 2021

OUR QUEEN🎉🎉🎉🎉 congrats IMANE❤️ — rae (@Valkyrae) July 10, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS MY BEAUTIFUL BB 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 — ⊹ celine (@starsmitten_) July 10, 2021

Omg congrats!!!! — Wendy (@Natsumiii) July 10, 2021

all thanks to you, qt. you made me 😌 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 10, 2021

Blaire “QTCinderella,” Celina “Starsmitten” Mitten and Benjy “Benjyfishy” David Fish also reacted to Pokimane’s tweet. Pokimane in recent weeks has been a staunch critic of gambling streamers and other influencers involved in cryptocurrency scams. However, popular gambling streamer Tyler “Trainwreckstv” Faraz Niknam also congratulated the streamer, as can be seen in the tweet.

W — Trainwreck (@Trainwreckstv) July 10, 2021

nice 👍 — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) July 10, 2021

YOOOOOOOOO CONGRATULATIONS!!!!! — Tubbo (@TubboLive) July 10, 2021

Congrats Pokimane — EvanTube (@ItsEvanTube) July 10, 2021

That's insane!!!! You have been killing it, and I'm so excited to see what else you do this year! You're amazing Poki! Really changing the game! :D ❤️ — Scott Smajor (@Smajor1995) July 10, 2021

mashallah!! 🙌🏼 being able to say you’re the 6th most followed on the platform is WILD



immensely inspiring, major congrats!! — Muaaz (@mws) July 10, 2021

MIMI COIN TO THE MOON 🐱 🚀 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 10, 2021

Gaming organization "One True King" also responded to Pokimane's tweet.

That's like 20x bigger than @REALMizkif's number. We're so proud of you Poki 🥲 — OTK (@OTKnetwork) July 10, 2021

The streamer has been active on the platform for almost 8 years, and the statistics are beginning to prove her credentials as the biggest female streamer of all time.

