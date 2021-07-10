Pokimane reacts to hitting 8 million followers while on live stream

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys reacted to reaching 8 million followers on Twitch. The female content creator rose to popularity for her League of Legends and Fortnite content, and in recent years has emerged as one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

Pokimane is known to host giveaways whenever she hits big follower-goals, something she spoke about when she was about to hit 8 million as well. Pokimane appeared visibly exhilarated when she finally crossed 8 million followers on the platform. She thanked her viewers, called Twitch her home and talked about how she had been regularly streaming for almost 8 years now.

Pokimane hits 8 million followers on Twitch, reacts excitedly

Initially, Pokimane told her chat to relax despite the fact that she was only 3 followers away from hitting the 8 million mark. The streamer claimed that she had nothing planned and had not thought about a giveaway. Hence, Pokimane asked people to “unfollow” her for the time being. As it turned out, around 300 viewers who were part of the chat agreed, and decided to unfollow her:

“Oh my god it worked! This is the first time that Twitch chat has ever listened to me in the history of me hitting follower-goals. The first time!”

The streamer eventually talked about giving away “8 consoles” of the viewers’ choice and noticed that the more she talked about the giveaways, the quicker her follower-count went up. Pokimane then joked about not having a giveaway at all.

“Why did it still go up a little? What if I said I would give away 8 Lambos, 5 PS5s, 4 Nintendo Switch. I am kidding, we will hit it when we hit it!”

Eventually, Pokimane crossed the 8 million followers mark and reacted by screaming out excitedly. She eventually thanked her viewers:

“Thanks, chat. Thanks, guys! I don’t even know what to say. Thank you so much for dummy thick number. 8 mill on Twitch I appreciate you guys so much. You know Twitch is my home. It’s where I started my internet journey and I am so happy to still be here and I am happy that it feels like in a sense that I left my mark. When I look at this number, I think for starters it is overwhelming and astounding and huge. But really, all I see is so many memories.”

thank you for very big number

💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜 pic.twitter.com/odVrXBNGc1 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 10, 2021

Pokimane went on to talk about the range of games that she has tried her hands at over the years. The streamer can aptly be called the most popular female content creator in the world. She has been regularly streaming on Twitch since around November 2016, and there appears to be no suggestion of her slowing down anytime soon.

