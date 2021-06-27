FedMyster Sexual assault allegations: The entire controversy involving Pokimane & Yvonnie explained

Following his return to mainstream Twitch streaming, this article traces the “sexual misconduct” allegations levied against Federico “Fedmyster” Michael Gaytan.

Until June 2020, Fedmyster was part of the popular Offline TV content creation group. He had been making videos for OTV since July 2017 and was officially named part of the group in January 2018.

However, fellow OTV members Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng and Lily "LilyPichu" Ki came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Fedmyster on June 27th 2020. Both female personalities stated that Fedmyster had made inappropriate advances on them and would enter their room uninvited.

We strive to be a place where everyone can feel comfortable and safe. With that in mind, Fed has been removed from Offline TV. He will also no longer be living with us. We wholeheartedly support Yvonne, her statement, and anyone else who has the courage to share their story. https://t.co/heh8ya3A9l — OfflineTV (@OfflineTV) June 28, 2020

Later, Imane “Pokimane” Anys also claimed that Fedmyster had made “advances on her personal life” and was one of the biggest reasons why she left the Offline TV house. This was followed by 25-page leaked documents on Twitter in November 2020.

Fedmyster had alleged in the document that Pokimane used him as a “scapegoat,” lied about their relationship and initially wanted Yvonnie to be fired. Fedmyster later claimed that the two content creators are sorting out their differences “privately.”

However, Pokimane released another public statement, proving that Fedmyster had complained about Yvonnie to other OTV members as well, and that he wanted to be “more than friends” despite Pokimane refusing to be anything other than close friends.

A lot has changed in a year. See you tomorrow. 1 PM. 🤍 — FED (@Fedmyster) June 22, 2021

Fedmyster sexual misconduct allegations: Looking back at the controversy involving LilyPichu, Yvonnie and Pokimane

Both LilyPichu and Yvonnie shared their experiences with Fedmyster around the same time. Yvonnie posted the following tweet explaining that Fedmyster often hung out in her room as she had a TV. However, Fed allegedly made advances on Yvonnie by “sliding his hand under her shirt.” The detailed statement also claimed that Fedmyster pretended not to remember the incident the next day.

Yvonnie’s statement also claimed that Pokimane faced a similar experience related to Fedmyster. Finally, LilyPichu claimed that Fedmyster had entered her room drunk and asked her if she wanted a “massage.” When LilyPichu agreed, Fedmyster began to massage her thighs inappropriately. He allegedly also laid down beside LilyPichu and claimed to have “feelings for her.”

Fedmyster recently said the following about the incident, and admitted to have violated “his friend” without naming LilyPichu:

“(She) meant the world to me so her happiness was important to me. As I am hanging out with her so much there was a sense of intimacy that had begun to grow. Like, there was a time when I was in her room, and I asked like, “hey, can I give you a foot-rub,” and she was like “okay.” We were tipsy, and in the moment, it felt real and honest for me to say that I kinda like you, but when I woke up the next morning I was like “oh shit, like, I did not mean that,” and looking back now, it was a complete violation.”

Regardless, Pokimane jumped after the initial allegations and claimed that Fedmyster “crossed boundaries with her as well.” However, the leaked document had snapshots of text messages that the two had exchanged. Pokimane had claimed that Fedmyster “sabotaged her relationships” with other men and apparently told a guy that they “had a thing.”

it sucks because i can understand why, guys have an easier time relating to guys, and girls to girls, so if a community is male-dominated, there’s bound to be biases.



but, i hope that in this day & age, we can learn to be both fair and empathetic with others regardless of this. — imane 👑💜 (@imane) July 20, 2020

However, Fedmyster alleged via the document that the two had a good relationship and that Pokimane lied about some aspects, including the fact that she also wanted Yvonnie to be fired from the Offline TV content group. Regardless, Pokimane shut down the rumors with her own statement, which proved to be the final public statement directly related to the controversy. She posted evidence of Fedmyster’s manipulative behavior, but effectively admitting to having lied about part of the situation:

"I don't know if this is like something I'm supposed to apologize for. I think I'll just admit, like yeah, I did this. Is this the nicest thing? No, but also, I was just so over it. Me and Fed had gotten really close although we obviously weren't dating, we're like talking, and we live together. We talked about this, and I think we all want to move the f**k on.”

Regardless, the overall controversy was virtually forgotten until Fedmyster recently announced his Twitch return.

However, Fedmyster has again apologized and effectively admitted to having wronged LilyPichu. On the other hand, Pokimane said the following about the situation recently:

"I guess I'll just say this now because I know a lot of people are going to ask me about a certain someone, so I just want to say my piece quickly and kind of get out of the way. It's not my place to say whether or not a person has changed because their actions and words will eventually speak for themselves. All I know is that I can't be friends with someone who sexually assaulted people I care about and handled it the way that he did."

It must also be noted that Fedmyster’s return has been well-received by a majority of his community. Hence, it appears as if all of the parties involved might as well have finally moved on, once and for all.

Edited by Gautham Balaji