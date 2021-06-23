Fedmyster set to return to Twitch one year after sexual harassment allegations by Pokimane and Yvonne

On June 24th, 2021, Federico “Fedmyster” Michael Gaytan said goodbye to his fans on social media, stating that the next stream would be his last. Caught up between sexual allegations and being removed from Offline TV, Fedmyster decided to take a hiatus from streaming and focus on himself.

Tomorrow is the big conclusion to Twitch Pokémon! It’s been a damn good run, I hope you all can be there for it! :) — FED (@Fedmyster) June 24, 2020

In a now-deleted Tweet, he talks about the incident that forced him to reconsider things and opens up his point of view. He stated that it was never his intention to make Imane 'Pokimane' Anys and Yvonne feel uncomfortable or uneasy. He said:

"It was not and never has been my intention to hurt those closest to me. I want to make it clear that my intentions were never to act maliciously or predatorily. I am flawed, I have issues that impede my friendships and issues with myself, but I am not a predator, and I never wanted this to happen."

Following harassment allegations, leaked documents, and the compounding ordeal, Fedmyster decided to disappear from social media.

However, sometime later, on his private discord, he informed fans that he would be back to streaming on June 24th. However, nothing was confirmed.

After much speculation and a year of keeping a low profile, Fedmyster announced his return to Twitch, and virtual shots have already been fired.

A lot has changed in a year. See you tomorrow. 1 PM. 🤍 — FED (@Fedmyster) June 22, 2021

What do fans have to say about Fedmyster's return?

It goes without saying that his return to Twitch is sure to raise a few eyebrows, given the circumstances of past events and the recent subtle shade that Pokimane cast on him.

While the past may be bygone, netizens don't forget easily. Considering Pokimane's status on social media and her massive fan following, things could spiral out of control.

If someone was to sexually assault your daughter, then gaslight her and manipulate her entire friend group so much that she feels isolated in her own home of friends and was to quit her job, would you forgive and forget him — Murv (@Murvoin) June 23, 2021

On the flip side, while Fedmyster's fans are happy to have him back, a few are taking it too far by stirring the hornet's nest by poking fun at Pokimane. By the looks of it, the second round of controversy and callouts seems to be in the making.

With that being said, hopefully, his comeback stream will shed some light on what he's been up to and his plans going forward. Nonetheless, some netizens are already claiming that "he hasn't changed."

everyone makes mistake. even people from prison turns to be a good guy. i dont defend for what he did. but fed deserves a second chances like all of us. — Mohd Amin Sani (@MohdAminSani) June 23, 2021

