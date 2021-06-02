Pokimane casts subtle shade at Fedmyster over sexual assault allegations

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys appeared to cast shade at Federico “Fedmyster” Michael Gaytan ahead of his Twitch return.

Fedmyster was formerly a part of the Offline TV content creation group. He was removed from the house in late June 2020 after multiple allegations of sexual misconduct were levied against him by the house manager, Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng and Lily “Lilypichu” Ki. On November 24th, a document written by Fedmyster that was leaked online accused Pokimane of “not telling the truth about their relationship.”

Regardless, Fedmyster had revealed that the two streamers have sorted the matter out privately and will not be releasing any more public statements. In a recent live stream, Pokimane appeared to cast subtle shade at Fedmyster while talking to Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo.

Pokimane appears to cast shade at Fedmyster before his Twitch return

The leaked document was claimed to be a “gross violation of privacy” by Fedmyster. After he was removed from Offline TV, Pokimane claimed that Fedmyster was a big reason for her deciding to move out of the Offline TV house, and said he sabotaged her relationships with other men.

However, Fedmyster’s document had snapshots of text messages that claimed that the two content creators had a good relationship, and that Pokimane lied about some aspects.

Regardless, Pokimane later responded with a lengthy Twitchlonger statement of her own. She posted evidence of Fedmyster’s manipulative behavior despite Fedmyster claiming that neither of them will be releasing public statements anymore. Fedmyster has been on a long break from social media since the controversy arose.

Fedmyster recently confirmed his imminent Twitch return on his private Discord. He had earlier claimed that he would be returning to the platform on June 24th. Fedmyster earlier notified fans that he will be hosting a Twitch stream on February 1st, after a 20-day vacation.

That did not happen, although the streamer himself has confirmed the news this time around.

With less than a month left, Pokimane appeared to throw shade on Fedmyster while talking to Mizkif during a recent stream. The two were engaged in a discussion about sexual harassment on the internet. Mizkif revealed that he is scared of losing his sponsors due to random “allegations that he might receive.”

Pokimane was of the opinion that while guys are bound to be scared, they should not “discount stories that need to come out.”

I swear to god, no offence, when average dudes get a lot of attention or clout, they start thinking they are the men, like they are god on Earth, they are the gift to everyone, that they can do whatever they want. They think they can push these boundaries and think “I am the hot s**t.”

The video has since made its way to YouTube, with fans construing Pokimane’s comments to be aimed at Fedmyster.

