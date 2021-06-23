Twitter goes ballistic as FedMyster announces his return after a year long hiatus

Earlier today, on 23rd June 2021, Federico “Fedmyster” Michael Gaytan announced on Twitter that he will be making a return to Twitch streaming.

Fedmyster has been inactive on all social media platforms since around June 2020, when Offline TV members Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng and Lily "LilyPichu" Ki came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the streamer. LilyPichu stated that Fedmyster would enter her room uninvited and make inappropriate advances on her.

The allegations led to the removal of Fedmyster from the Offline TV group. In a later Twitch stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys also claimed that Fedmyster had made advinces on her personal life and that it was the one of the biggest reasons behind her leaving the Offline TV house in the first place.

In November 2020, a 25-page statement written by Fedmyster titled “My truth,” was leaked. The statement accused Pokimane of manipulating Fedmyster and using him as a “scapegoat.” The Twitch streamer also claimed that it was Pokimane who wanted Yvonnie fired, and that she had lied about a large part of her relationship.

Fedmyster had claimed in a later post that the two had “sorted out their problems privately.” He recently hinted at a Twitch return on Discord and posted the following tweet to announce it earlier today:

A lot has changed in a year. See you tomorrow. 1 PM. 🤍 — FED (@Fedmyster) June 22, 2021

Twitter reacts as Fedmyster announces return to Twitch streaming

After Fedmyester’s leaked document, Pokimane released a statement of her own, claiming that she was not plotting to get Yvonnie fired and that Fedmyster complained about her to other Offline TV members as well.

Pokimane also claimed that while Fedmyster was her “closest friend” for quite a while, the two were never dating. As a matter of fact, she claimed that she had told Fedmyster that she didn't want to be “more than friends.” Additionally, she also said that Fedmyster regularly tried to push “boundaries” with her and other female OTV members and that he took comfort in his friendships with “many girls.”

Despite all of this, Fedmyster stuck to his word and did not release any follow-up public statement. However, he took a long hiatus from social media and only recently suggested that he will be making a return.

The streamer recently revealed on Discord that he will be making a return to Twitch on June 24th - something Sportskeeda reported on towards the beginning of the month.

The streamer also confirmed the same to a fan and said that “it’s happening.” The streamer plans to host his return stream at 1 pm.

Sexual predators waiting out the hate and return as if nothing happened. Giantwaffle, Fedmyster and Method.

Big streamers immediatly ready to network with them for clout. Shows how the gaming sphere is still a hot mess of sexism. In the end only women got hurt so its fine i guess — WombatDanceParty (@DanceWombat) June 23, 2021

Be cooler if you didn't ya predator — bleh (@angeyinosuke) June 22, 2021

Nah bro you kinda sussy pic.twitter.com/Obyh97bOtg — deez (@dolt0ny) June 22, 2021

Perfect timing for the Feditor's return, right after I finish my final exam pic.twitter.com/yJyqBblO8j — cool bird guy (@Theunder301club) June 22, 2021

While some Twitter users are criticizing him and do not want to see his return, a plethora of fans who responded to the tweet appeared happy with the announcement.

I truly hope you changed for the better and keep on working on yourself

i dont want to hate you again fed



please please show us you used the chance we gave you to do the right thing — Mono_MoonHo🍊🕵️‍♂️VTuber (@Mono_MoonHo) June 22, 2021

If FED has a million fans, then I am one of them. If FED has ten fans, then I am one of them. If FED has only one fan then that is me. If FED has no fans, then that means I am no longer on earth. If the world is against FED, then I am against the world. — John (@SaintClair231) June 22, 2021

We didn’t know what was going on by “watching” cause everyone seems to forget he was lying and manipulating everyone in the house and around the friend group — Murv (@Murvoin) June 23, 2021

Lmaooo triggered that her sexual assaulter is coming back to twitch 😂😂 — respira (@Halfwaveplate) June 23, 2021

mini Ladd is late 20’s and sexted with underage fans, what fed did was no one near that serious. do not compare them lmao — ً (@caIebozo) June 22, 2021

Commenting in hope of gaining more followers or likes@REALMizkif am I doing it right ? — Nick Polom (@nmplol) June 22, 2021

Is Brock Turner announcing a comeback? — Froskurinn (@Froskurinn) June 22, 2021

Fun fact is that a lot of what fed about pokimane ends up being true and ended up with other showing proof that fed was right forcing poki to give in admit but she never Ed did try to keep a distance from the truth and live in lalaland — ZrAc (@ZrAc6) June 23, 2021

Fellow content creators Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo and Nick “Nmplol” Polom also responded to the tweet, with the latter hilariously asking for people to “follow him.”

