Twitter goes ballistic as FedMyster announces his return after a year long hiatus

Earlier today, on 23rd June 2021, Federico “Fedmyster” Michael Gaytan announced on Twitter that he will be making a return to Twitch streaming.
Fedmyster has been inactive on all social media platforms since around June 2020, when Offline TV members Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng and Lily "LilyPichu" Ki came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against the streamer. LilyPichu stated that Fedmyster would enter her room uninvited and make inappropriate advances on her.
The allegations led to the removal of Fedmyster from the Offline TV group. In a later Twitch stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys also claimed that Fedmyster had made advinces on her personal life and that it was the one of the biggest reasons behind her leaving the Offline TV house in the first place.
In November 2020, a 25-page statement written by Fedmyster titled “My truth,” was leaked. The statement accused Pokimane of manipulating Fedmyster and using him as a “scapegoat.” The Twitch streamer also claimed that it was Pokimane who wanted Yvonnie fired, and that she had lied about a large part of her relationship.
Fedmyster had claimed in a later post that the two had “sorted out their problems privately.” He recently hinted at a Twitch return on Discord and posted the following tweet to announce it earlier today:
Twitter reacts as Fedmyster announces return to Twitch streaming
After Fedmyester’s leaked document, Pokimane released a statement of her own, claiming that she was not plotting to get Yvonnie fired and that Fedmyster complained about her to other Offline TV members as well.
Pokimane also claimed that while Fedmyster was her “closest friend” for quite a while, the two were never dating. As a matter of fact, she claimed that she had told Fedmyster that she didn't want to be “more than friends.” Additionally, she also said that Fedmyster regularly tried to push “boundaries” with her and other female OTV members and that he took comfort in his friendships with “many girls.”
Despite all of this, Fedmyster stuck to his word and did not release any follow-up public statement. However, he took a long hiatus from social media and only recently suggested that he will be making a return.
The streamer recently revealed on Discord that he will be making a return to Twitch on June 24th - something Sportskeeda reported on towards the beginning of the month.
The streamer also confirmed the same to a fan and said that “it’s happening.” The streamer plans to host his return stream at 1 pm.
While some Twitter users are criticizing him and do not want to see his return, a plethora of fans who responded to the tweet appeared happy with the announcement.
Fellow content creators Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo and Nick “Nmplol” Polom also responded to the tweet, with the latter hilariously asking for people to “follow him.”