"I think I'm going to get really lonely and sad": Pokimane reveals her plans to move back into the Offline TV house 

Imane "Pokimane" Anys recently dropped a huge teaser to her fans that she may be returning to the Offline TV house after nearly a year away.

Following the drama that transpired between Pokimane and Fedmyster, the Canadian-Moroccan streamer decided to move out of the Offline TV house and has been living apart since. As one of the co-founders of Offline TV, Pokimane is an integral part of the crew.

Fans have sorely been missing her presence since her departure in mid 2020, and they are surely going to be looking forward to her return.

Pokimane hints at return to OfflineTV house

In her latest stream, Pokimane dropped a teaser to her fans that she may be going back to live with her friends at the Offline TV house.

“I don’t know if it’s a bad idea to say it, but I’m going to say it. I might move back into the OTV house! Not fully decided or anything but yeah, I'm really considering it"

Speaking about her motivations, she says that she's still undecided over the decision. If she decides to live alone, she feels that she may get "really lonely and sad."

"I feel like if I had a place to go to work, then I wouldn’t be sad. I feel way more confident and comfortable in my friend group now and I know people will come over and I can go visit people."

As of now, nothing is set in stone regarding Pokimane's move to the Offline TV house, although considering the statement that she enjoys human interaction on a day-to-day basis, Pokimane may realistically be looking at moving in with the Offline TV crew sometime this year.

