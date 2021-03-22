PewDiePie gets dragged into Dan Avidan's grooming allegations as Twitter attempts to cancel him over Game Grumps controversy

Twitter users want Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg to be canceled, yet again.

The 31-year-old Swedish YouTuber became the latest high-profile name to find himself being dragged on Twitter. This development came in the aftermath of the recent grooming allegations leveled against Leigh Daniel Avidan of "Game Grumps" fame.

Dan Avidan, the co-host of the popular "Let's Play" web series and one half of the musical duo "Ninja Sex Party," recently grabbed headlines after being accused of allegedly grooming and manipulating young fans.

These allegations blew up all over the internet after incriminating documents were recently posted on the r/rantGrumps subreddit.

As a result of this scandal, a whole new debate ensued online regarding the practice of viewing YouTubers as "ideal role models," with a string of prominent content creators being exposed of late.

Two names that cropped up in the discussion were PewDiePie and his close friend Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach, with several people looking to actively cancel the former.

PewDiePie trends online in the wake of the Dan Avidan grooming scandal

PewDiePie is certainly no stranger to being "canceled" on Twitter. The world's largest YouTuber is known to often find himself on the Twitter trending page for all the wrong reasons.

He's been labeled a "white supremacist" and called out for allegedly making kids swear in his Coco diss track.

It was no different this time as a large section of Twitter used the Dan Avidan scandal as leverage to call PewDiePie out for his past actions.

Labeling him as "racist," Twitter users brought to light the infamous bridge incident, where he had uttered the N-word during a game of PUBG:

Here are some tweets calling out PewDiePie:

Markiplier has defended Pewdiepie for his bullshit. Videogamedunkey still has old videos where he says the n-word. There are no perfect idols, especially not these fuckers. https://t.co/SpVZ6jCqci — VTuber | Eclipse (@DDemonEclipse) March 21, 2021

before u run to markipliers channel, please remember that he has proudly supported his friend pewdiepie for racist nazi behavior. period — frankenwhore (@bumbleshark_art) March 21, 2021

I don't know why pewdiepie is trending. But i just wanted to say that he's a racist. pic.twitter.com/gcCWUrOHlY — Anthony Jackson (@baloongladiator) March 22, 2021

Pewdiepie literally said the N word he’s a fucking weird racist pic.twitter.com/EdJyFOQwKi — Gage ✨ (@VecepiaStanson) March 22, 2021

Pewdiepie is racist, ive always said this everytime he is mentioned. People literally looked over him saying the N word and called it a mistake. HOW THE FUCK IS THAT A MISTAKE? — Batsy (@TheSaiyanBatsy) March 22, 2021

Since Pewdiepie is trending can we talk about the times he said the n word several times?



"He apoligized" okay and? he said it several times. Your not supposed to say the n word if you not black. You dont say it whenever you die in a game — #StopAsianHate (@obsessedteehee) March 22, 2021

Really hate pewdiepie fans who say "he made one mistake, I guess you've never made a mistake before" like yeah I've messed up before but ive never cultivated my own alt-right pipeline, directed hate towards minority groups, and made multiple racist remarks to millions of people — Yeenathen Poochworth (@YenaPooch) March 22, 2021

Look I used to love pewdiepie, but ever since the n word incident and the nazi salute "joke", I just can't support him. — Leah | Bearded Shit Simp (@LoadedG789) March 22, 2021

His fans defended him by stating that despite having a fair share of controversies linked to him, he has apologized and taken accountability for the same. Many fans also believed that he had made a genuine effort to improve himself over the past few years.

Some sections questioned why he was being dragged into a situation that did not even concern him in the first place.

Here are some reactions from his fans on Twitter:

Mr Beast was cancelled for being a “racist”



PewDiePie is constantly being cancelled for things from 4 years ago that he apologized for like 17 times



And I guarantee Twitter is about to cancel Markiplier for something stupid.



Yet these ppl will defend people like Shane Dawson pic.twitter.com/L2UNN4oFfN — CT TOM4TO 🍅 (@CTTOM4TO_YT) March 22, 2021

men when they have to come up with an excuse for why people keep bringing up pewdiepie’s racist and antisemetic past that doesn’t involve the fact that he hasn’t “changed and improved”: (spins wheel) they’re jealous of his success — Lyme disease (@pardowright) March 22, 2021

Stop trying to cancel pewdiepie or you're on the naughty list. pic.twitter.com/Nkz6SODM8K — Santa Decides (@SantaDecides) March 22, 2021

twitter figuring out how they can mention pewdiepie in every negative situation pic.twitter.com/ny79MOWcg2 — HENRY 🎮 ia bc school (@KJELLCORE) March 22, 2021

people really using recent YouTube drama to bring up pewdiepie again pic.twitter.com/lm1P3g2lwu — Corna King (@ElCornaKing) March 22, 2021

pewdiepie said it 3 years ago and apologized 3 years ago why is he getting canceled again pic.twitter.com/DnJLuCj86R — Will💕🌎☄️ (@clapnem) March 22, 2021

Damn y'all look pretty stupid for trying to cancel pewdiepie ... Why not the dream stans? pic.twitter.com/GSk9Koaiod — i hate it here 💕 (@httpssoftiecom) March 22, 2021

Imagine canceling someone for something they did almost 4 years ago and has since apologized for.



Oh, wait, I just remembered this is Twitter, where everyone tries to cancel people because of inconsequential things just so they can make themselves look like a good person. — bruh moment (@PM_POG_MEMES) March 22, 2021

Bloody hell how long are people gonna keep dragging Pewdiepie down? Unlike other youtubers the guy gave a sincere apology, worked on himself, and used his platform to donate to charities and brighten the day for people who are feeling down. What else do they want from him? — Morpheus (@ThyMorpheus) March 22, 2021

what twitter users look like digging up 3 yr issues about pewdiepie that he alr apologized for and even regretted it pic.twitter.com/gPHIDLbBxl — jowvinski (@br0kendaily) March 22, 2021

People are seriously trying to cancel PewDiePie??? pic.twitter.com/CQiAryojF7 — john (@Mythd_2020) March 22, 2021

apparently this is stemming from people saying markiplier is the only good youtuber (which is not true, scott the woz is better imo), which people are saying because of the whole game grumps shit



wtf is happening — The person who owns Dr. Mario on three consoles (@TaifuDaWolfo) March 22, 2021

wait twitter is trying to cancel pewdiepie for nothing? pic.twitter.com/Ny0CBgJ5S7 — onika supremacy (@nobcsIdidntask) March 22, 2021

Twitter figuring out how to cancel Pewdiepie after anything happens even if it has nothing to do with him pic.twitter.com/3yhsu4u8lH — Braden (@BradenIsBored_) March 22, 2021

Its no wonder Pewdiepie hates Twitter, and I don't blame them. This website continues to drum up hate mobs against other people and everytime its the same fucking thing all over again with cancel culture. This is really getting out of control and people just need to SHUT UP! pic.twitter.com/Ipl2D2yOMN — John Smith (@iamjohnporter67) March 22, 2021

As critics and fans continue to duke it out online, PewDiePie and Markiplier's involvement in the recent Game Grumps controversy seems to have opened up a whole new Pandora's box.

The recent uproar on Twitter has brought the phenomenon of "Cancel Culture" into the limelight once again and also left the internet sorely divided.