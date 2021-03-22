PewDiePie gets dragged into Dan Avidan's grooming allegations as Twitter attempts to cancel him over Game Grumps controversy

Twitter users want Felix "PewDiePie" Kjellberg to be canceled, yet again.
The 31-year-old Swedish YouTuber became the latest high-profile name to find himself being dragged on Twitter. This development came in the aftermath of the recent grooming allegations leveled against Leigh Daniel Avidan of "Game Grumps" fame.
Dan Avidan, the co-host of the popular "Let's Play" web series and one half of the musical duo "Ninja Sex Party," recently grabbed headlines after being accused of allegedly grooming and manipulating young fans.
These allegations blew up all over the internet after incriminating documents were recently posted on the r/rantGrumps subreddit.
As a result of this scandal, a whole new debate ensued online regarding the practice of viewing YouTubers as "ideal role models," with a string of prominent content creators being exposed of late.
Two names that cropped up in the discussion were PewDiePie and his close friend Mark "Markiplier" Fischbach, with several people looking to actively cancel the former.
PewDiePie trends online in the wake of the Dan Avidan grooming scandal
PewDiePie is certainly no stranger to being "canceled" on Twitter. The world's largest YouTuber is known to often find himself on the Twitter trending page for all the wrong reasons.
He's been labeled a "white supremacist" and called out for allegedly making kids swear in his Coco diss track.
It was no different this time as a large section of Twitter used the Dan Avidan scandal as leverage to call PewDiePie out for his past actions.
Labeling him as "racist," Twitter users brought to light the infamous bridge incident, where he had uttered the N-word during a game of PUBG:
Here are some tweets calling out PewDiePie:
His fans defended him by stating that despite having a fair share of controversies linked to him, he has apologized and taken accountability for the same. Many fans also believed that he had made a genuine effort to improve himself over the past few years.
Some sections questioned why he was being dragged into a situation that did not even concern him in the first place.
Here are some reactions from his fans on Twitter:
As critics and fans continue to duke it out online, PewDiePie and Markiplier's involvement in the recent Game Grumps controversy seems to have opened up a whole new Pandora's box.
The recent uproar on Twitter has brought the phenomenon of "Cancel Culture" into the limelight once again and also left the internet sorely divided.