PewDiePie Responds to White Supremacist Allegations, as Vtuber Controversy Rages on

The world's most popular YouTuber ,Felix "PewDiePie" Kjlellberg, is being accused of being a white supremacist, ever since he decided to become a Vtuber.

The 31-year old Swede recently decided to try his hand at being a Vtuber or Virtual YouTuber, as he sought inspiration from popular faceless creators such as Corpse Husband and Dream.

While his digital avatar was well-received by fans, it ended up dividing the internet. A large section, comprising mainly of Vtubers, proceeded to call him out and alleged that they didn't want "fans of white supremacists" infiltrating their community:

It's 100% naive to think that Pewdiepie being a vtuber is a good thing for indie vtubers. Sure there is more exposure to the scene, but do you really want that edgy audience alongside all of the white supremacists in the audience (regardless what you think of him personally) — Reikan ☯️♿️🏳️‍⚧️✨ (@CriticalReikan) January 25, 2021

I don't understand how people think that Pewdiepie is white supremacist. like WHEN WAS THAT EVEN A THING?? yeah cuz idk pic.twitter.com/x2sr3yR0xX — Айдын Лопез (@BbXqUjHrsnip8lN) January 29, 2021

A majority of the backlash seemed to stem entirely off the basis of general assumption, as PewDiePie addressed these allegations of white supremacy in his latest video.

PewDiePie ridicules his haters in light of Vtuber controversy

The 31-year old recently made his highly-anticipated return to streaming, with an unexpected "reverse face reveal" in tow.

Following the footsteps of faceless YouTubers such as Dream and Corpse Husband, PewDiePie announced that henceforth, he would be streaming under the guise of a digital avatar. The motivation behind taking this decision was jokingly deemed as an "attempt to stay relevant."

While fans lauded his new avatar as an innovative approach, it ended up invoking the ire of the online community, especially the Vtuber section.

From calling him out for his past racist remarks to leveling serious allegations of being a white supremacist, things soon turned ugly, as the community condemned his decision to become a Vtuber.

In his latest video, PewDiePie addresses the backlash and proceeds to share his thoughts on the white supremacist allegations, in his own sardonic, trademark way:

"Are they talking about you guys? Are you guys so much of white supremacists? Okay, good to know. I'm living rent-free. There's no debate guys, so don't even bother. I need to figure out more ways to piss off idiots , this is my new hobby!"

He also goes on to reveal the problem with the internet, which in his opinion, lies in people aimlessly throwing around their opinions, without proof or verification.

PewDiePie also states that his decision to become a VTuber was simply a joke and is a temporary one.

In light of his recent video, several of his fans took to Twitter to call out his critics for making unverified claims of white supremacy against him:

lmao all these @pewdiepie haters sound so stupid. we as his followers aren’t white supremacist like ??? where do you all get your info. aren’t y’all kinda judgmental? cant take a joke at all haha — ✨Little Boba Bitch✨ (@GaleCouch) February 4, 2021

Sometimes I think people can’t be that dumb but then I remember all the idiots that think pewdiepie is a white supremacist and understand that yes, people are that dumb — Akroma (@realAkroma) February 4, 2021

I laugh at Everyone who calls pewdiepie a “white supremacist” you’re all clowns welcome to the circus 🎪 — fuck? (@Borkc_) February 4, 2021

And just to be clear, nah, this ain't an attack on VTubers, y'all are mostly cool. But by god, it's probably time y'all shun the toxic ones off your platform cos it ain't a good image for the community. They're the real problem here, not Poki or Felix. Please — Riku (@RikuRikuSenpai1) February 4, 2021

“All pewdiepie fans are white supremacist”

Me, an Asian: 👁👄👁 — c’est magnifique (@irfanezani_) February 4, 2021

apparently, being a fan of pewdiepie means you're a white supremacist!



I guess that means that I, a Latina, am now a white supremacist according to people with anime pfp on twitter. Who wouldve thought?????



/sarcasm — joxxy 🌱☠ (@cadaveromantica) February 4, 2021

stfu. That n word shit was a long time ago and he said it on accident. And afterwards he apologized multiple times. Like when can you people just learn to accept apologies. He has already profusely done it. What else is he supposed to do to make that better? — LightLock_Connor (@LightlockC) February 4, 2021

people saying pewdiepie is a white supremacist makes me actually lol what



where



when? — tori(el) (@hrtofglas) February 4, 2021

Hell I watch V-Tubers and don’t have a problem with it, some people need to grow up. — Zerozzz3362 (@zerozzz3362) February 4, 2021

your "evidence" of pewdiepie being a white supremacist involves you googling pewdiepie problems while ignoring his good deeds — Nepschu (@nepschu) February 4, 2021

From the tweets above, a strong sense of ridicule can be ascertained, as fans extended support to his Vtuber avatar.

The major issue that most of his critics seem to have against PewDiePie is the infamous clip of him saying the N-word on live stream - something which he has since apologised for.

Also, they believe that he is misusing his fame to simply cash in on a trend at the expense of the original Vtubers.

While his decision to become a Vtuber might have opened up a whole new Pandora's box online, PewDiePie seems least perturbed by the backlash, as he continues to churn out quality content, face or no face.