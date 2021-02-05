PewDiePie Responds to White Supremacist Allegations, as Vtuber Controversy Rages on

The world's most popular YouTuber ,Felix "PewDiePie" Kjlellberg, is being accused of being a white supremacist, ever since he decided to become a Vtuber.
The 31-year old Swede recently decided to try his hand at being a Vtuber or Virtual YouTuber, as he sought inspiration from popular faceless creators such as Corpse Husband and Dream.
While his digital avatar was well-received by fans, it ended up dividing the internet. A large section, comprising mainly of Vtubers, proceeded to call him out and alleged that they didn't want "fans of white supremacists" infiltrating their community:
A majority of the backlash seemed to stem entirely off the basis of general assumption, as PewDiePie addressed these allegations of white supremacy in his latest video.
PewDiePie ridicules his haters in light of Vtuber controversy
The 31-year old recently made his highly-anticipated return to streaming, with an unexpected "reverse face reveal" in tow.
Following the footsteps of faceless YouTubers such as Dream and Corpse Husband, PewDiePie announced that henceforth, he would be streaming under the guise of a digital avatar. The motivation behind taking this decision was jokingly deemed as an "attempt to stay relevant."
While fans lauded his new avatar as an innovative approach, it ended up invoking the ire of the online community, especially the Vtuber section.
From calling him out for his past racist remarks to leveling serious allegations of being a white supremacist, things soon turned ugly, as the community condemned his decision to become a Vtuber.
In his latest video, PewDiePie addresses the backlash and proceeds to share his thoughts on the white supremacist allegations, in his own sardonic, trademark way:
"Are they talking about you guys? Are you guys so much of white supremacists? Okay, good to know. I'm living rent-free. There's no debate guys, so don't even bother. I need to figure out more ways to piss off idiots , this is my new hobby!"
He also goes on to reveal the problem with the internet, which in his opinion, lies in people aimlessly throwing around their opinions, without proof or verification.
PewDiePie also states that his decision to become a VTuber was simply a joke and is a temporary one.
In light of his recent video, several of his fans took to Twitter to call out his critics for making unverified claims of white supremacy against him:
From the tweets above, a strong sense of ridicule can be ascertained, as fans extended support to his Vtuber avatar.
The major issue that most of his critics seem to have against PewDiePie is the infamous clip of him saying the N-word on live stream - something which he has since apologised for.
Also, they believe that he is misusing his fame to simply cash in on a trend at the expense of the original Vtubers.
While his decision to become a Vtuber might have opened up a whole new Pandora's box online, PewDiePie seems least perturbed by the backlash, as he continues to churn out quality content, face or no face.
Published 05 Feb 2021, 01:37 IST