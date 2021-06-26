FedMyster admits to “violating” his friend while with Offline TV; apology goes horribly wrong

Federico “Fedmyster” Michael Gaytan recently came under fire for admitting to “violating” his "friend” during a live stream.

Fedmyster recently made his return to mainstream Twitch streaming after an almost year-long hiatus. The former Offline TV member was accused of sexual misconduct by fellow OTV members Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng and Lily "LilyPichu" Ki in June 2020.

Later, Imane “Pokimane” Anys also claimed that Fedmyster had made “advances on her personal life” and was one of the biggest reasons why she left the OTV house. In November, a 25-page document written by Fedmyster was leaked online. The document accused Pokimane of lying about her relationship with Fed, manipulating him and using him as a “scapegoat” for the situation.

Fedmyster had alleged that Pokimane also wanted Yvonnie to be fired from Offline TV in the document, and later claimed that the two had “sorted out their differences privately.” However, Pokimane released another public statement claiming that Fedmyster had complained about Yvonnie to other OTV members as well.

The streamer also said that Fedmyster wanted to be “more than friends with her,” and pushed her “boundaries” even when she refused to be anything other than “close friends.” Regardless, the drama subsided after Fedmyster stuck to his word and did not release any follow-up public statement on the matter.

The streamer recently made a well-received return to live-streaming, and initially hinted about it on Discord. During his live stream yesterday, on June 25th, Fedmyster admitted to having “violated” his friend, although he did not reveal the name of the friend he was referring to.

Be cooler if you didn't ya predator — bleh (@angeyinosuke) June 22, 2021

Image via Fedmyster, Discord

Fedmyster admits to “violating” a friend during live stream, gets roasted on social media

During the recent live stream, Fedmyster could be seen delivering an emotional apology that he was later mocked for on Reddit. Fedmyster claimed that his “friend” was in a dark place and he wanted to be there for her.

“(She) meant the world to me so her happiness was important to me. As I am hanging out with her so much there was a sense of intimacy that had begun to grow. Like, there was a time when I was in her room, and I asked like, “hey, can I give you a foot-rub,” and she was like “okay.” We were tipsy, and in the moment, it felt real and honest for me to say that I kinda like you, but when I woke up the next morning I was like “oh shit, like, I did not mean that,” and looking back now, it was a complete violation.”

As is evident from the video, Fedmyster effectively admitted to having “violated” a friend without revealing who he was talking about. The clip has since made its way to Reddit, where the streamer has been criticized for “digging himself a hole.” Viewers called Fedmyster dumb, creepy and claimed that he was being “fake.” A specific Reddit user also claimed that Fedmyster was talking about Lilypichu.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Edited by Nikhil Vinod