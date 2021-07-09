Pokimane without makeup: Deciphering the reason behind this bizarre trend in 2021

Imane Anys, better known by her online alias Pokimane, is perhaps one of the most popular female streamers on the internet right now.

Her climb to the pinnacle of streaming was full of hurdles, but took an unprecedented turn with InnerSloth's murder-mystery title, Among Us. She, along with Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and Corpse Husband, became the face of Among Us in 2020 after playing a massive role in reviving the title.

However, Pokimane has also faced the wrath of online hate frequently, and while it hasn't deterred her from creating content, she, on several occasions, has revealed that it bothers her a lot.

To conclude yesterday’s drama, here are some no make-up selfies but from regular/cute angles and with natural lighting 😌🌸



no one looks good 24/7, and a lot of different things can affect someone’s appearance! We’re all only human, so let’s be kind to one another ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uPhU0hHZbv — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 24, 2018

The Canadian streamer has a massive fan following, with thousands tuning in to see the streamer playing Among Us and Valorant. However, this trend of online hate towards her was conceived in 2018.

Pokimane came in front of the camera without makeup, which appalled scores of her ardent followers. She went on to give a tutorial about her makeup routine soon after, but things have never been the same.

Pokimane receives online hate

Naturally, her viewers didn't expect Pokimane to stream without makeup. What began as a joke took a turn for the worse as she started receiving insults on platforms like Twitter.

Even though streamers like chatting with their honest patrons, Pokimane has been forced to switch her chat to private mode on many occasions.

In one of her streams, the Canadian streamer spoke at length on an issue that has become a matter of great concern. While her fans may have trolled her for looking completely different without makeup, Pokimane stood her ground and has tried her best to quash indecent statements about unrealistic expectations of natural beauty.

Valkyrae has been often compared to Pokimane in terms of how she looks without makeup (Image via svg)

As expected, several high profile streamers joined the bandwagon to support Pokimane by posting pictures without any makeup.

Several female streamers posted pictures without makeup to show support for Pokimane (Image via Sportskeeda)

Streamers like Valkyrae, Adept, Amouranth and Neekolul have frequently posted pictures with no makeup to celebrate differences in the way they look.

Pokimane has never backed down and has stood her ground against trolls. Sadly, streamers like Pokimane continue to face the wrath of online hate, and genuine fans can only hope that this practice comes to an end sooner rather than later.

