Pokimane subtly lashes out at Mizkif for using her PC during a live stream

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys became anxious when Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo attempted to open Blaire “QTCinderella’s” Twitch channel on her computer.

The two content creators, close friends in real life, were in the middle of a collaborative “Just chatting” stream. They used Pokimane’s computer when a fan asked them to look at what Mizkif wrote on QTCinderella’s stream.

However, when Mizkif opened up another tab on her browser to navigate to QTCinderella’s Twitch stream, Pokimane got anxious and asked him to stop. She was concerned about personal details accidentally leaking or a nearby “Subway’s address" showing up.

Pokimane gets anxious when Mizkid tries to use her computer

As can be seen in the clip below, a viewer asked Pokimane to look at what Mizkif wrote on QTCinderella’s stream. Mizkif commented that he will “check it right now” and tried to open her Twitch channel. However, the moment he began typing, Pokimane could be seen growing uncomfortable.

Mizkif thought that Pokimane was getting “angry” at her. However, she clarified:

“No, I am not mad, it just gives me anxiety for you to be typing s**t in my, you know?” I am just saying it makes me anxious when you just go off the rails on my PC.”

Mizkif thought that Pokimane was “hiding something” and could be seen visibly confused. However, she explained that she was scared of mistakenly leaking some of her private details:

“I just don’t know like what if I typed in my address (and) it shows up or a nearby subway? I usually type it in my second monitor and then I read it.”

Once Pokimane explained her stance, Mizkif's confusion was cleared, and he understood her point of view. He agreed that there is always the possibility that some personal information could show up on the browser, leading to quite a few problems for the streamer.

