“Last game ever”: Corpse Husband & Valkyrae bid each other an emotional goodbye

During a recent live stream, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Corpse Husband grew emotional after playing what they said was their last “Among Us” game.

Among Us has gained incessant popularity over the last year or so. Content creators such as Valkyrae, Corpse Husband and Thomas “Sykkuno” have regularly collaborated for Among Us streams over this time.

With the game steadily losing popularity in recent months, creators such as Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang and Rumay “Hafu” Wang have already indicated they will be quitting Among Us for the time being. The former was also part of the stream that made Valkyrae and Corpse Husband emotional.

Corpse Husband and Valkyrae grow emotional after “final” Among Us stream

Corpse Husband set up the stream in question and invited multiple content creators. This includes Disguised Toast, Valkyrae, Nicholas “Sapnap” Nick, Sean “Jacksepticeye” Mcloughlin, and Ashley “BrookAB” Bond, among others.

The streamers were well aware of the fact that it might be the last time in a long time that they all played Among Us. After a highly entertaining Among Us stream, Corpse Husband and Valkyrae grew emotional towards the end. The content creators thanked Rae and Corpse for setting up the lobby, as the group bid farewell to each other.

Sykkuno was the first one to leave while Sapnap pretended to cry. After a hilarious exchange, Sykkuno left the lobby, after which both Corpse Husband and Valkyrae appeared sad. Both were surprised that Sykkuno was the first to leave the lobby, but eventually decided to leave as well.

Valkyrae had said in a recent live stream that she “misses” the good old Among Us days, and felt as if everybody had gone their own “separate ways.” The likes of Disguised Toast and Hafu have also said that they will not be playing the game for the time being.

Among Us became extremely popular among content creators and Twitch audiences in the second part of 2020. At the game’s peak, it had almost 5k channels on the platform streaming related content. Additionally, Among Us also regularly had more than 200k concurrent viewers on Twitch.

Image via Twitch Tracker

However, the game has been on a decline since November 2020, and currently has less than 200 channels streaming content, with a total of around 30-40k viewers. In such a scenario, it does make perfect sense for the streamers to stop playing the game for the time being.