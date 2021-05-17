"Everyone went their separate ways": Valkyrae overwhelmed with nostalgia, says she misses “good old” Among Us days

Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter revealed in a recent live stream that she misses the time when she and her content creator-friends were addicted to playing Among Us.

Valkyrae was one of the many content creators who had begun playing Among us in the second half of 2020. The game was released back in 2018 but saw a huge rise in popularity, with Valkyrae developing multiple good friendships due to the streams that she collaborated with other streamers for.

Now, the YouTuber has claimed that she misses the “good old days” when people were addicted to the game. Multiple content creators such as Rumay “Hafu” Wang and Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang have suggested in recent weeks that they are planning to quit playing Among Us for the time being.

Valkyrae says she misses the time when “everyone was addicted to Among Us”

During a live stream on 14th May 2021, Valkyrae came across a Reddit post titled “The end of an era.” The post referenced the fact that Valkyrae and her content creator friends were no longer playing Among Us as regularly as they were before.

Image via Valkyrae, YouTube

As can be seen in the picture below, Among Us saw an astounding rise in popularity in August 2020. The game hit its peak in terms of the number of channels streaming related content and overall number of viewers in September, but has since seen a consistent decline.

Image via Twitch Tracker

Valkyrae regularly played the game along with streamers such as Disguised Toast, Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Ludwig Ahgren, Hafu, Thomas “Sykkuno”, Lily “LilyPichu” Ki and even fellow YouTuber Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg. Now, Valkyrae has revealed that she feels like nobody has any desire to do anything together “ever again.”

The discussion about Among Us begins at around the 53:30 mark:

“End of an era, I actually really miss the Among Us lobbies. I miss when everyone was addicted to it. I don’t know, I miss playing with everyone more often. It feels like everyone kind of went their separate ways. Doesn’t it kind of feel like that? It feels like everyone is just kind of doing their own thing now and no one has any desire to do anything together ever again.”

Additionally, the YouTuber also said that she is tired of putting together Among Us lobbies on her own.

“And for me personally, I have put together so many lobbies, I don’t have the drive to put more lobbies together. I am kind of sick doing it. I kind of wish other people (would do it.)”

Valkyrae might be right about the situation. Disguised Toast had recently claimed that he is simply not “excited” by the prospect of playing Among Us anymore, and that he cannot come up with “anything new.” Valkyrae herself was involved in a cameo appearance in Bella Poarch’s debut music video, “Build a B*tch.”

New YouTube video! 🎉



Behind the Scenes of the making of @bellapoarch ‘s music video, Build a B*tch!



Enjoy ❤️https://t.co/IVBfyG5wII pic.twitter.com/lg8SGsOqG4 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 14, 2021

For the time being, it appears as though the group will not be hosting regular Among Us streams.