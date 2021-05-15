The Internet reacts to Valkyrae, Mia Khalifa and other cameos in Bella Poarch’s "Build a B*tch" music video

On March 13th 2021, Bella Poarch announced the premiere of her first music video, “Build a B*tch.”

Since its release, Bella Poarch’s Build a B*tch has become the most watched music video on YouTube in the past 24 hours. It has until now received around 19.3 million views.

Bella Poarch’s music debut features cameos from multiple popular personalities from different fields. This includes the likes of Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Mia Khalifa, Zachary “ZHC” Hsieh and Bretman Rock.

One of our API trailblazers dropped new music and it's 🙌 Make sure to listen and support @bellapoarch's new single here: Spotify OR sounds page: https://t.co/RxgQY8zkKG pic.twitter.com/bzpVzdnHW0 — TikTok (@tiktok_us) May 14, 2021

Internet reacts to multiple cameos of popular personalities in Bella Poarch’s “Build a B*tch” music video

At the time of writing, Bella Poarch’s music video had been posted for almost 24 hours on YouTube with almost 20 million views. The video presents a commentary on a hypothetical factory that churned out women according to men’s beauty standards. The music video can be watched below.

OMG WE’RE TRENDING ON YOUTUBE??!? I LOVE YOU GUYS😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WHpIaAcml4 — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) May 14, 2021

As can be seen, multiple recognizable faces played cameos in the music video. This includes popular content creator Valkyrae, who had earlier hinted at her appearance in Bella Poarch’s debut single. The two personalities are close friends and often feature on each other’s’ social media.

(Image via Bella Poarch)

New YouTube video! 🎉



Behind the Scenes of the making of @bellapoarch ‘s music video, Build a B*tch!



Enjoy ❤️https://t.co/IVBfyG5wII pic.twitter.com/lg8SGsOqG4 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) May 14, 2021

Popular YouTuber and music artist ZHC also plays a role, and appears in the video as one of the men who came to the factory to “acquire a woman.” ZHC currently has around 20.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Additionally, the popular social media personality and former adult actress Sarah “Mia Khalifa” Joe Chamoun also has a cameo.

‘BUILD A BITCH’ OUT NOW BY @bellapoarch!!! The sweetest, most humble, talented little chicken nugget I’ve ever seen 🥺 so proud of you! https://t.co/M8JoskRZFh pic.twitter.com/gCF2R3YUWj — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) May 14, 2021

Beauty influencer and social media personality Bretman Rock Sacayanan was also spotted in the video by fans.

LMFAoooooooooo I hate you 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/nMQlCThRDO — BretmanRock’s Year (@bretmanrock) May 14, 2021

Other notable cameo appearances include those of Dina “senoritasaeva” Saeva, musical artist “Rakhim,” YouTuber/internet personality Larri “Larray” Merritt and songwriter/singer Daniel “Sub Urban” Virgil Maisonneuve. The video gives credit to all the cameo appearances towards the end, as can be seen.

I would like to commend the production team as well, Sub urban never fails!!! Would love to see more!! @ThatSubUrban @bellapoarch https://t.co/vK6j5YYUwD — NEZUKO KAMADO 👺 (@gellybees) May 15, 2021

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Bella Poarch releases her new song and music video ‘Build A B*tch.’ Many are noticing cameos from creators like Bretman Rock, Valkyrae and ZHC. pic.twitter.com/xyEgN1BVqB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 14, 2021

I got to see @bellapoarch’s new music video a few days early...



I was genuinely blown away. The music video and song are really good. Awesome to see her branching out of Tik Tok.



She was awesome on the podcast too.



Watch her music video here:https://t.co/l9JoZ8XUmc — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) May 14, 2021

I swear I'm thinking of switching my hair jet black! All because I LOVE YOU! @bellapoarch



CONGRATULATIONS, LOVE! 🖤#BuildABitch pic.twitter.com/UQWdLtMSZO — aAjJ (@AllisonJehanne) May 15, 2021

Bella Poarch is such a genious, a thread.

I downloaded the Tik Tok app with her videos 8 months ago and she keep surprises me.

After a few interviews you can see she loves singing and she wanted to become viral 1/8#BellaPoarch #BuildAB #buildabtch pic.twitter.com/KO0SPOViEk — OneMorePixel ver.1.22474487139... (@LioOneMorePixel) May 15, 2021

17M VIEWS! 💕✨ IN JUST 1 DAY 💕✨ THIS IS INSANE, I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU BELLA POARCH. YOU DID GREAT 😊 WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH BHIE. https://t.co/3FdoZhRt5s @bellapoarch #bellapoarch #buildabitch pic.twitter.com/Vs9ZH76ACZ — ola.herd (@olaherd) May 15, 2021

Bella Poarch’s debut music video has gone viral on the internet since its release, as the tweets suggest. It will be fair to say that the cameos of popular personalities have played a part in the huge early success.

HMMM?? @bellapoarch released a bop?! ‘Build a bitch’ has a different sound and I LOVE THIS MODERN POP!!! Sis Released it 23 hours ago and she is charting already!https://t.co/JcB818uP2bpic.twitter.com/EhECmkSqGq — Hamudy (@Hamudlovesu) May 15, 2021

BRUH MIA KHALIFE IS THERE TOO WHAT THE HELL ALL THE CAMEOS ARE ON FIREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/lLU0Y3CawW — steward (@thoughtsofteb) May 14, 2021

@bellapoarch build a bitch keeps replaying in my head. I love it so much😩💗 pic.twitter.com/xDQABH5Eaq — 𝙽𝚊𝚍𝚒𝚗𝚎 | freezing to death bcs of TXT (@_92Seokjinnie_) May 15, 2021

Needless to say, fans have rushed to Twitter to react, as can be seen in the tweets above.