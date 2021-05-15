The Internet reacts to Valkyrae, Mia Khalifa and other cameos in Bella Poarch’s "Build a B*tch" music video

On March 13th 2021, Bella Poarch announced the premiere of her first music video, “Build a B*tch.”
Since its release, Bella Poarch’s Build a B*tch has become the most watched music video on YouTube in the past 24 hours. It has until now received around 19.3 million views.
Bella Poarch’s music debut features cameos from multiple popular personalities from different fields. This includes the likes of Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, Mia Khalifa, Zachary “ZHC” Hsieh and Bretman Rock.
Internet reacts to multiple cameos of popular personalities in Bella Poarch’s “Build a B*tch” music video
At the time of writing, Bella Poarch’s music video had been posted for almost 24 hours on YouTube with almost 20 million views. The video presents a commentary on a hypothetical factory that churned out women according to men’s beauty standards. The music video can be watched below.
As can be seen, multiple recognizable faces played cameos in the music video. This includes popular content creator Valkyrae, who had earlier hinted at her appearance in Bella Poarch’s debut single. The two personalities are close friends and often feature on each other’s’ social media.
Popular YouTuber and music artist ZHC also plays a role, and appears in the video as one of the men who came to the factory to “acquire a woman.” ZHC currently has around 20.6 million subscribers on YouTube. Additionally, the popular social media personality and former adult actress Sarah “Mia Khalifa” Joe Chamoun also has a cameo.
Beauty influencer and social media personality Bretman Rock Sacayanan was also spotted in the video by fans.
Other notable cameo appearances include those of Dina “senoritasaeva” Saeva, musical artist “Rakhim,” YouTuber/internet personality Larri “Larray” Merritt and songwriter/singer Daniel “Sub Urban” Virgil Maisonneuve. The video gives credit to all the cameo appearances towards the end, as can be seen.
Bella Poarch’s debut music video has gone viral on the internet since its release, as the tweets suggest. It will be fair to say that the cameos of popular personalities have played a part in the huge early success.
Needless to say, fans have rushed to Twitter to react, as can be seen in the tweets above.