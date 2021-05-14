"Ended Addison and Dixie": Twitter goes gaga over Bella Poarch's "Build a B*tch" music video ft. Valkyrae, Bretman Rock and Mia Khalifa

TikTok sensation Bella Poarch recently sent fans into a frenzy online after she dropped an explosive new music video for her debut single titled "Build a B*tch."
The 19-year-old former US Navy vet turned social media influencer, who originally hails from the Philippines, recently took to Twitter to announce the release of her debut single amid extensive fanfare.
What proved to be an additional source of excitement surrounding the video were special appearances by a host of popular faces, which included the likes of YouTuber Rachel "Valkyrae" Hoftstetter, Filipino influencer Bretman Rock, former adult film actress Mia Khalifa and fellow TikTok star Larray.
In light of a host of familiar faces lending a sense of star-power to the banger track, social media was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions.
Bella Poarch sends fans into a frenzy with Build a B*tch music video
Over the course of 2 minutes and 50 seconds, the music video of Build a B*tch transports fans into an intriguing environment , replete with vibrant hues and sci-fi elements.
Throughout the song, Bella Poarch commands a stellar screen presence as she confidently owns every frame she appears in along with the likes of Valkyrae and Mia Khalifa.
The song is written by Bella Poarch herself and is directed by the team of Andrew Donoho and Sub Urban.
With her latest foray into music, Bella Poarch joins an increasing list of TikTok stars comprising the likes of Addison Rae and Dixie D'Amelio who recently launched their respective music careers.
By the looks of initial reactions online, it appears that the internet has already deemed Bella Poarch's music debut superior to her TikTok counterparts:
During a recent podcast with 100 Thieves, Bella Poarch also revealed how the inspiration behind her debut single stemmed from her being bullied when she was young.
Here are some of the reactions online, as fans were left in awe of Bella Poarch's explosive new Build a B*tch music video:
In light of the heartwarming reception to her music debut, Bella herself took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message of appreciation for her fans:
According to Billboard, Bella Poarch has officially signed a deal with Warner Records, a move that bodes extremely well for the future of her music career, which has gotten off to a rollicking start.