"Ended Addison and Dixie": Twitter goes gaga over Bella Poarch's "Build a B*tch" music video ft. Valkyrae, Bretman Rock and Mia Khalifa

TikTok sensation Bella Poarch recently sent fans into a frenzy online after she dropped an explosive new music video for her debut single titled "Build a B*tch."

The 19-year-old former US Navy vet turned social media influencer, who originally hails from the Philippines, recently took to Twitter to announce the release of her debut single amid extensive fanfare.

What proved to be an additional source of excitement surrounding the video were special appearances by a host of popular faces, which included the likes of YouTuber Rachel "Valkyrae" Hoftstetter, Filipino influencer Bretman Rock, former adult film actress Mia Khalifa and fellow TikTok star Larray.

Miss Bella Poarch, Valkyrae and Bretman? Can I just say,



💖FILIPINOS💖#BuildAB pic.twitter.com/2PRR4au5TC — icar (@_eekaru) May 14, 2021

In light of a host of familiar faces lending a sense of star-power to the banger track, social media was soon abuzz with a plethora of reactions.

Bella Poarch sends fans into a frenzy with Build a B*tch music video

Over the course of 2 minutes and 50 seconds, the music video of Build a B*tch transports fans into an intriguing environment , replete with vibrant hues and sci-fi elements.

Throughout the song, Bella Poarch commands a stellar screen presence as she confidently owns every frame she appears in along with the likes of Valkyrae and Mia Khalifa.

The song is written by Bella Poarch herself and is directed by the team of Andrew Donoho and Sub Urban.

With her latest foray into music, Bella Poarch joins an increasing list of TikTok stars comprising the likes of Addison Rae and Dixie D'Amelio who recently launched their respective music careers.

By the looks of initial reactions online, it appears that the internet has already deemed Bella Poarch's music debut superior to her TikTok counterparts:

I think we can all agree that Bella Poarch ended Dixie D’Amelio & Addison Rae combined 😭 pic.twitter.com/pFgQuNFPmB — ken | evermore (@kensrep) May 14, 2021

bella poarch just literally ended addison rae and dixie d'amelio thats all 😭 pic.twitter.com/vq2ng3qZ1h — lexi 🤎 (@bulaklaknilea) May 14, 2021

can we agree that bella poarch ended dixie d'amelio and addison rae's music careers with her new song. p.s i'm vibing with build a b*tch it's a bop. — marj⁷ (@MARJIEEEXOXO) May 14, 2021

During a recent podcast with 100 Thieves, Bella Poarch also revealed how the inspiration behind her debut single stemmed from her being bullied when she was young.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans were left in awe of Bella Poarch's explosive new Build a B*tch music video:

BRETMAN ROCK ON BELLA POARCH'S BUILD A BITCH MV I'M DYING 😭😭😭😭😭😭😱😱😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/HH5wT3GBaa — steward (@thoughtsofteb) May 14, 2021

Everybody talking about how good bretman looks in bella poarch’s music video but look at Rae pic.twitter.com/imhcc8D4aE — leyla (@FullOnLeyla) May 14, 2021

okay but build a bitch by bella poarch is 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lmrz0oDsqU — ynnej (@vveratrum) May 14, 2021

me tryna be respectful about how attracted i am to valkyrae in bella poarch's new mv pic.twitter.com/aoItWFUROy — avi simps ☀ (@cowseyelashes) May 14, 2021

bella poarch the pride of san fabian, pangasinan😍



pic.twitter.com/lDNGFMIy6C — miss maca🍋part 2.0 (@macabey0nce) May 14, 2021

bella poarch has such a pretty voice and i can’t stop listening to build a bitch it’s so fucking good pic.twitter.com/8GsBssw3wJ — ︎ (@SCVRLETWlDOW) May 14, 2021

i'm not a fan of bella poarch but HER SONG ACC SLAPS WTAF??? AND RAE LOOKED HOT IN HER MV TOO pic.twitter.com/HzeECWh7Tj — janine (@talesofthesmpp) May 14, 2021

OMG THIS SONG IS SO VERY GOOD! Bella Poarch really nailed ittttttt!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/utgtO2yiKn — jayee🌙 (@_Itsmejayee) May 14, 2021

stop i’m eatin this shit UP bella poarch’s song SLAPS👋🏼🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/QYHlGWKryV — dilf lover (@uhdonttellmymom) May 14, 2021

Remember when antis' only jab at Bella poarch was that she's "talentless" lmao fly high 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/bQhbExNvGM — chlo 🇵🇭 | animation grind (@chloeazart) May 14, 2021

Olivia Rodrigo and Bella Poarch right now: pic.twitter.com/Oe2358ZZeS — nold (@mgtbyrnld) May 14, 2021

In light of the heartwarming reception to her music debut, Bella herself took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message of appreciation for her fans:

this song isnt just any song. it means the world to me. my whole life no one has ever believed in me. i just had to believe in myself. but now i have you guys. and i’m so grateful. more than you'll ever know. and thats why i wanted to share it with you. thanks for believing in me — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) May 14, 2021

According to Billboard, Bella Poarch has officially signed a deal with Warner Records, a move that bodes extremely well for the future of her music career, which has gotten off to a rollicking start.