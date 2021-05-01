Valkyrae teases new music video with TikTok star Bella Poarch, sends fans into a frenzy

Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter left fans excited recently as she teased her appearance in an upcoming music video.

Fans have speculated that Valkyrae could be a part of American YouTuber and TikTok star Bella Poarch's debut music video “Build a b***h.” Valkyrae has provided fans with multiple cryptic hints in recent days.

The streamer was also part of Corpse Husband and Machine Gun Kelly’s recent music video “Daywalker.” While neither Valkyrae nor Bella Poarch have confirmed the news, fans are convinced due to the hints, and many have taken to social media to express their excitement on the matter.

i bet valkyrae is in it😼 — Joshua/STREAM DAY WALKER😼 (@Joshuaperales_) April 30, 2021

Valkyrae expected to be part of new music video with TikTok star Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch recently announced the music video, which is scheduled to be released on 14th May, 2021. The song is titled “Build a b***h,” and it is rumored to feature Valkyrae as well. The pre-save link can be found on Bella Poarch's Twitter bio.

Valkyrae had earlier hinted that she “might be part” of a music video in the coming days.

“You know wh,at I am gonna leak it. I am gonna say something. In five days I may be in another music video. But that’s all I am telling you guys.”

In another stream, Valkyrae had claimed that her “Filipino” fans will be excited with the news when it is announced, as can be seen here. 24-year-old Bella Poarch was born in the Philippines, which makes her a Filipina by origin. Additionally, Valkyrae herself is half-Filipino and half German. The streamer’s mother hails from the Philippines, while her father is from Germany.

I’m half Filipino and half German for the millionth time LOL what about u :3 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) August 26, 2020

Valkyrae also posted the following comment on Bella Poarch’s posts regarding the music video.

The two internet personalities are friends and have often featured on each other’s social media handles in the past. The news has been met with multiple posts on Reddit and other social media platforms.

hi bb — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 8, 2021

As can be seen in the tweets, fans are convinced that Valkyrae is likely to be a part of the “Build a b***h” music video.

i have the feeling that valkyrae is in bella poarch build a bitch music video. — GutterBabii (@gutterbabii) May 1, 2021

Im guessing @Valkyrae is on Bella Poarch's new video hence why she invited her to play among us 😂 but got cancelled due to uproar from chat lol — Dahhneey (@dahhneey) May 1, 2021

@Valkyrae wait a minute is what I think it is 🤔 — Jmalic (@jmalic_q) April 30, 2021

Aww thanks Rae😅💕 want to learn jejemon?🤣 — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) April 29, 2021

Is the @Valkyrae MV appearance bella Poarch’s?? She commented on the tiktok saying “finally” or I’m a damn fool — KyutieKichona (@KKichona) May 1, 2021

guys @bellapoarch has a music video coming out in a few days, coincidence that Valkyrae aka rae is in a music video that is coming out and lets not also forget the whole "filipino" music thing and if im not wrong Bella is filipino🤭🤪 — rice☀️🥕🍞🌱🦇❗️ (@rice14) April 30, 2021

She previously played the role of Corpse Husband in the music video for Machine Gun Kelly's "Daywalker."