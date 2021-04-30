Valkyrae confirms that she is set to feature in yet another music video after her "Daywalker" debut 

After the tremendous success of "Daywalker," Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has officially revealed that she is set to appear in yet another music video.

The 29-year old YouTuber and co-owner of 100 Thieves has been in the midst of a prolonged purple patch of late, having endured an extremely successful 2021 so far.

Back in March, Valkyrae took the internet by storm with her mesmerizing appearance as Corpse Husband in the trippy music video of Machine Gun Kelly's "Daywalker."

Despite being informed about her role on extremely short notice, she stepped up and delivered one of the most memorable performances in a music video this year

If her recent announcement on stream is anything to go by, it appears that her performance as Corpse in the Daywalker video not only won over fans, but also attracted the attention of certain bigwigs of entertainment as well.

During a recent stream, Valkyrae officially leaked the news of her upcoming appearance in a brand-new music video:

"I'm asking if I can leak something . Okay so remember that thing I said like two months ago , it was coming out in a month or something ? I actually got permission to announce that I'm in another music video but I can't say with who but I pretty much was asked to be in this music video like two days after I did the Daywalker music video so it was a very musical week .The release date got delayed , but it's for sure coming out like in a few weeks. "

Despite the tight-lipped secrecy surrounding the project, her recent announcement soon led to understandable excitement from her fans online.

Fans react as Valkyrae announces she is set to star in yet another music video post Daywalker success

Over the last couple of weeks, Valkyrae's popularity has only grown from strength to strength, in light of her glistening professional achievements.

From topping the charts as the most watched female streamer to creating history as a co-owner of 100 Thieves, there has been no stopping the former GameStop employee.

Valkyrae's appearance in Daywalker seems to have left an instant impact on the music scene, with offers already coming her way.

The secrecy surrounding her upcoming project has led to intense speculation online, with many wondering if she is set to star in another Corpse Husband video.

Here are some of the reactions online, as fans enthusiastically responded to her recent leak:

Don't tell me @Valkyrae @itsraechill

That you're in MGK's new music video..... I'm sorry if I'm wrong but you said You're in a song again n 2 hours later MGK released the new song .... Coincidence??? — SAMeeR Sayed (@SameerXenon) April 29, 2021

.... so .... anyone know any music videos coming out in a few weeks that have been delayed previously ? that might possibly have valkyrae in it? 👀 — lily ~ (@ghostielily) April 28, 2021

Image via Corpse Fans/ YouTube

With names such as Corpse Husband, Bella Poarch, Larray and Dream cropping up, it now remains to be seen who her mystery collaborator ends up being when her highly anticipated music video finally drops online.