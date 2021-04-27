"I don't want to live this way for the rest of my life": Valkyrae considers quitting streaming and social media

The world's most popular female streamer, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, is mulling over the possibility of quitting streaming and social media, largely due to the overwhelming online toxicity that prevails today.

The 29-year old YouTuber and co-owner of 100 Thieves was recently embroiled in a major social media storm, after she was unnecessarily dragged into the ongoing Addison Rae x TommyInnit Dream SMP drama.

Despite having nothing to do with the aforementioned controversy, which itself is a product of baseless rumors, Vakyrae found herself on the receiving end of online hate and criticism from a certain section of TikTok recently.

Having been subjected to unwarranted hate and toxicity numerous times over the course of her streaming career, this recent controversy left her pondering over the very future of her streaming career.

Valkyrae receives support online, as she considers quitting streaming and social media amid Addison Rae TikTok drama

Valkyrae recently took to streaming to share a rather poignant revelation with her fans.

In light of the toxic comments being directed at her of late, Valkyrae expressed her thoughts on the situation and explained why she hates social media in general:

Advertisement

"I actually really, really hate social media. Like the scary parts of it, I really hate it . I think there is definitely going to be a time in my life where I do pivot out of social media . I don't know when, I don't know how but it has been on my mind a lot . All the trolls and stuff and like all the random hate and stalkers and creepiness. I just don't want to live this way for the rest of my life. It's so creepy sometimes. "

From having to deal with stalkers to bearing the brunt of the actions of certain toxic elements in her chat, Valkyrae is certainly no stranger to the dark side of internet fame, which often rears its ugly head from time to time.

She elaborated further on her future prospects by expressing a desire to venture into the business field, with a focus on investment:

"I think I'm gonna pivot into business and investing probably , soon or eventually or whenever. Social media fame is not really fulfilling. It's incredibly invasive. It has been on my mind a lot. Social media is so exposing, they're always looking for the worst in you, like they want to find something bad about you and use it against you. It's really scary. "

Advertisement

The fact that one of the most notable names in the streaming circuit is reconsidering her future in the industry is not only extremely concerning, but also reflective of an increasingly toxic social environment in today's digital age.

Valkyrae recently took to Twitter to thank all those who possess a strong moral compass when it comes to distinguishing between what is right and wrong.

Really really really really appreciate the people who care about morals even on the internet/anonymously. You keep me going. Thank you for trying to be good❤️ — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) April 27, 2021

In response to her recent tweet and all that has transpired over the last couple of days, fans extended support to her:

thank you for being you. We will support you no matter what you decide to do. Just remember your health comes first always. If you ever need to take a break from social media we will miss you but will continue to support from afar ❤️ — Cat! ☀️ (@valkyrae_d) April 27, 2021

you deserve all of the goodness and positivity in the world 🥺❤️ — lauren ™️ (@findingxsabrina) April 27, 2021

love you, rae! reminder that ur feelings are 100% valid <3 — luizaˀˀ (@valkyrrae) April 27, 2021

Advertisement

you’re inspiring people everyday rae. including me. i really appreciate you staying strong through all the hate that gets tossed around. thank you for being the absolute best you can be. you’re doing great ✨❤️ — linabean (@linabean678) April 27, 2021

@Valkyrae just want to let you know that your feelings/lack of feelings about the ridiculous hate you receive are valid as fuck. We will support you in whatever path you choose to take. In the end, your health matters the most. We will miss you but don’t worry about us ❤️ — Cat! ☀️ (@valkyrae_d) April 27, 2021

Valkyrae's recent statements serve as a warning knell for the online community, which continues to teeteer towards an inescapable abyss of rising toxicity with each passing day.