The Addison Rae x TommyInnit TikTok drama explained: Minecraft fans slam baseless rumors of Addison replacing Tommy on the Dream SMP

In what is probably one of the most bizarre rumors to plague the Minecraft community of late, TikTok star Addison Rae is being accused of allegedly replacing TommyInnit on the famous Dream SMP.

Over the course of her career, the 20-year old TikTok star has often been called out by the online community over a plethora of issues, especially whenever she's tried to interact with popular gaming streamers such as Corpse Husband and Dream.

However, in what seems to have now become a ridiculous means of spewing unwarranted hate towards her, several Minecraft fans were left flabbergasted by recent comments on TikTok.

Many of these comments were accusing Addison Rae of trying to replace TommyInnit on the DreamSMP, without providing any concrete proof regarding said accusations:

DOES MCYTTIKTOK REALLY THINK THAT ADDISON RAE TRIED TO KICK TOMMY OFF OF THE DREAM SMP SO SHE COULD GET IN, AND THE REASON SHE FAILED WAS BECAUSE SAPNAP SAID HE WOULD LEAVE DREAM IF TOMMY WAS KICKED OFF. WHAT ARE THEY ON. THE COMMENTS WERE ALL SERIOUS — emma ☻ ?? (@QU4CKME1STER) April 23, 2021

did addison rae really tried to kick tommy out of the dream smp so she could join ? uh oh pic.twitter.com/MYz6M7CDi9 — laura ✧･ﾟ: (@cloudghozt) April 22, 2021

no bc why was someone saying addison rae was trying to replace tommy on the dream smp the first thing on my fyp? all i could find were comments talking bad about addison while i was sitting there looking for proof in the comments, but all i found was bandwagon. mcyt tiktok.. why? pic.twitter.com/qpf3ALVQmd — ruby:) (@frickrubyy) April 23, 2021

In light of this recent trend going viral online, several fans took to Twitter to express caution over the same.

"Embarassing": Twitter left confused after TikTok rumors claim Addison Rae is trying to replace TommyInnit on the DreamSMP

sorry but id like to know how this is proof of Addison wanting to replace tommy in the dream smp /gen #tommyinnit #dreamsmp #addisonrae #dsmp #tommy pic.twitter.com/s1m1wSJfWZ — toast (@toasterie) April 24, 2021

According to the rumors doing the rounds online, Addison Rae allegedly attempted to have Tommyinnit kicked out of the Dream SMP in an attempt to take his place. They also go to the extent of claiming that Dream allegedly decided against the decision, only after Sapnap said he would also leave if it happened.

When enquired about producing proof, the only clip that several rumor-mongers seem to be circulating around is a 3-month old clip in which TommyInnit had interacted with Addison Rae on the DreamSMP:

"Why is Addison Rae in the general chat of the DreamSMP Discord? What the hell is going on in this server? Hello Addison Rae, it's me TommyInnit. I'm very confused. "

This prompted a response from Addison, who replied:

"Oh no, it's you"

While the conversation itself was harmless and laced with a sense of staple TommyInnit sarcasm, several TikTok users seem to have taken her appearance on the Dream SMP as a sign of her allegedly replacing the 17-year old Minecraft star.

In light of this bizarre trend, several Minecraft fans expressed concern over the virality of such baseless rumors:

PLSSS 😭😭 theyre so hypocritical, they go on about how there are “minors in technos household” and “tommy’s a minor” yet when it comes to charli, they’re leaking her address over RUMOURS?! like cmon, i’m embarrassed to be in this fandom. — cat (@mariedxxxx) April 22, 2021

she is going to get attacked for a rumour which is not right (2/2) — RHEA (@TECHN0BLXDES) April 23, 2021

THERE IS LITERALLY NO PROOF IT'S JUST RUMORS AND IT'S JUST SO EMBARRASSING. — Mia (@itskiokyo) April 23, 2021

But then again that just proved she was in the discord nothing else. Lowkey trying to get out of mcyt tt, they’re so embarrassing. It’s literally just a rumor someone said and everyone went with it. — isa (@mudpvnk) April 23, 2021

lol what’s happening with mcyt TikTok with Addison Rae and Tommy? embarrassing ngl pic.twitter.com/ChzxI0Y9wN — qvnic (@qvnic_) April 23, 2021

this fandom is actually so pathetic, believing the addison rae and tommy situation without proof, believing that a fandom with flocks of children doxxed tommy and techno, and in return... doxxing the one who had nothing to do with it?? 😐 not to mention the death threats pic.twitter.com/lBhRLCgbiI — planetplutoh (@planetplutoh) April 23, 2021

why does mcyttiktok think addison rae wants to replace tommy or something??? literally where did anyone say that pic.twitter.com/vMv8zq5cPt — luna ☾ (@plantgnf) April 23, 2021

jesus christ i’ve seen so many videos on my fyp about this addison rae and tommy situation. this is so embarrassing, mcyttiktok your so gullible. pic.twitter.com/z9Zy22JAqx — shan || 😐 hates grass (@quackshan) April 23, 2021

help mcyttiktok are literally saying addison rae tried getting into the smp and told dream to kick tommy off where tf are they getting this shit what😭 pic.twitter.com/JAelvXqv2f — Tyler ;D🎰 (@BooAltTwt) April 23, 2021

dude i’m actually dying why do the nine year old mcyt stans thing that addison rae leaked tommy’s address and tried to take his spot in the dream smp LMFAO how gullible are u guys this is hilarious seeing u guys ramble over fake stuff with zero proof LOL — llunatiic (@llunatiicmc) April 23, 2021

Sorry but y'all can hate addison rae- but don't go to her tiktoks and say "you can't replace tommy" ... Y'all can be so pathetic sometimes. Why tf Would dream just kick tommy out of the smp bc addison said? Dream literally said tommy was the the best thing to happen in the smp... — Chay ❤︎'s steve (@wnfChat) April 24, 2021

I dont like addison rae but stop attacking her for saying “kick tommy off” she was in the discord in like december and he swore at her so she said kick him off as a joke and she didnt leak techno and tommys address that was charlis fandom idek what is happening on TikTok 😭 pic.twitter.com/G7MdrvZqEf — clara (@birchbird_) April 23, 2021

The fandom is cancelling Addison rae because she wants to "replace tommy" in the dreamSMP HQHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/FjArBrdUQK — Nikachelle (@annikaondrugs) April 24, 2021

Can y'all stop saying Addison Rae leaked Tommy's address it's literally mean and disrespectful like it's ok if u don't like her BUT DOING THIS STUFF IS LITERALLY NOT LIKE DREAM ALREADY SAID IT WAS EMBARRASSING IF U DO THIS AND THAT U GUYS SHOULD GROW UP pic.twitter.com/ZRHtSplVuN — :) (@Hannahxxmemes) April 24, 2021

PLS TIKTOK JUST SPREADS MISINFORMATION 💀🤚 — zury 🍄 (@quackvylol) April 23, 2021

Yall this is so embarrassing.

So, there was rumours going around saying that Addison tried to replace tommy on the smp. No she didn't. There is no proof of her saying that. Yall literally need to stop believing everything on the Internet. #addisonrae #dreamsmp #mcytiktok pic.twitter.com/We51rQs6R6 — Name cannot be blank (@frcxpri) April 23, 2021

While the lack of concrete proof is certainly baffling, it is the overwhelming gullibility being displayed by a large section of mcytiktok that has led to widespread condemnation by the rest of the community at large.