The Addison Rae x TommyInnit TikTok drama explained: Minecraft fans slam baseless rumors of Addison replacing Tommy on the Dream SMP

In what is probably one of the most bizarre rumors to plague the Minecraft community of late, TikTok star Addison Rae is being accused of allegedly replacing TommyInnit on the famous Dream SMP.
Over the course of her career, the 20-year old TikTok star has often been called out by the online community over a plethora of issues, especially whenever she's tried to interact with popular gaming streamers such as Corpse Husband and Dream.
However, in what seems to have now become a ridiculous means of spewing unwarranted hate towards her, several Minecraft fans were left flabbergasted by recent comments on TikTok.
Many of these comments were accusing Addison Rae of trying to replace TommyInnit on the DreamSMP, without providing any concrete proof regarding said accusations:
In light of this recent trend going viral online, several fans took to Twitter to express caution over the same.
"Embarassing": Twitter left confused after TikTok rumors claim Addison Rae is trying to replace TommyInnit on the DreamSMP
According to the rumors doing the rounds online, Addison Rae allegedly attempted to have Tommyinnit kicked out of the Dream SMP in an attempt to take his place. They also go to the extent of claiming that Dream allegedly decided against the decision, only after Sapnap said he would also leave if it happened.
When enquired about producing proof, the only clip that several rumor-mongers seem to be circulating around is a 3-month old clip in which TommyInnit had interacted with Addison Rae on the DreamSMP:
"Why is Addison Rae in the general chat of the DreamSMP Discord? What the hell is going on in this server? Hello Addison Rae, it's me TommyInnit. I'm very confused. "
This prompted a response from Addison, who replied:
"Oh no, it's you"
While the conversation itself was harmless and laced with a sense of staple TommyInnit sarcasm, several TikTok users seem to have taken her appearance on the Dream SMP as a sign of her allegedly replacing the 17-year old Minecraft star.
In light of this bizarre trend, several Minecraft fans expressed concern over the virality of such baseless rumors:
While the lack of concrete proof is certainly baffling, it is the overwhelming gullibility being displayed by a large section of mcytiktok that has led to widespread condemnation by the rest of the community at large.