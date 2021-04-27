The Addison Rae x Valkyrae TikTok drama explained: Fans clash online as YouTuber gets dragged into TommyInnit-Dream SMP Minecraft rumors

Just days after TikTok star Addison Rae was accused of allegedly replacing Minecraft star Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons on the DreamSMP, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter is now being targeted online, by the former’s fans.

The 29-year-old YouTuber and co-owner of 100 Thieves was left flabbergasted recently after she was bombarded with a barrage of critical comments on TikTok.

After getting over her initial confusion over why she was even being targeted in the first place, Valkyrae realized that the recent criticism had to do with the ongoing Addison Rae x TommyInnit Dream SMP drama.

The episode seems to have stemmed from a 3-month-old viral clip in which TommyInnit had interacted with Addison Rae on the DreamSMP:

sorry but id like to know how this is proof of Addison wanting to replace tommy in the dream smp /gen #tommyinnit #dreamsmp #addisonrae #dsmp #tommy pic.twitter.com/s1m1wSJfWZ — toast (@toasterie) April 24, 2021

As more and more gullible viewers jumped onto the bandwagon, Addison Rae ended up being subjected to a barrage of online hate.

Now, in what is a bizarre twist, Addison’s fans are apparently accusing Valkyrae of being the one who wanted to get TommyInnit removed in the first place.

“It was you, not Addison”: Twitter slams Addison Rae’s fans after they target Valkyrae

During her recent stream, Valkyrae addressed the recent wave of criticism being directed at her on TikTok. Calling it the “weirdest thing she has ever been involved in”, the 29-year-old explained:

“It’s just the most weirdest thing I’ve ever seen on social media that I happen to be involved in. People are wilding, people are going crazy . So I just got on TikTok and I started seeing a bunch of Tiktoks . I’m seeing comments like ‘because of you, Addison is cancelled, you should be cancelled, not her.’ and ‘Don’t be shy, apologize, It was you, not Addison’.”

As her initial confusion gradually gave way to realization, Valkyrae explained what the heart of the matter was:

“I’m reading these comments like ‘what happened’? People are saying that Addison Rae was trying to kick off Tommy to play on the server and apparently she leaked his address and her fans are really upset about the rumors and so they’re saying ‘Tommy mistook Addison’s username for Valkyrae’s because they both have Rae in them,’ and I’m like ‘Whoa, hold on, that’s messed up!’”

The Washington native also expressed concern over the unwarranted hate being spewed towards Addison, as she defended her and denounced the illogical and baseless rumors that were running amok online:

“Why would she ever do that? I just don’t think she would, leak another creator’s address and this kid is like 18 years old. How would either of us know his address, he lives on the other side of the world? So I messaged Tommy, I’m waiting for a reply. So Addison Rae is ‘cancelled’ because of this, and now I am also ‘cancelled’ because both of us are apparently trying to kick off Tommy from the Dream server.”

In light of Valkyrae being unnecessarily dragged into the TommyInnit x Addison Rae TikTok drama, several fans were left incensed and took to social media to share their opinions:

both females are apparently getting death threats and overall i personally think this is a load of bullshit. myct tiktok has got to be boggling if they think that addison rae is gonna “replace tommy”, and addison rae’s fans have NO right to drag valkyrae into it. — kat valentina 🌱 (@kathesimp) April 26, 2021

IF YOU ADDISON RAECIST STANS DONT LEAVE RAE ALONE I SWEAR — 5UP Stan🙈✨ (@jamesvortega) April 27, 2021

With the TikTok community coming under fire for their recent unwarranted attack on Valkyrae, this raging controversy has once again exposed the internet’s overwhelming toxicity and gullibility.