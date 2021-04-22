Ludwig mocks Valkyrae and Bella Poarch's height by hilariously calling them "Oompa-Loompas"

The new "King of Twitch," Ludwig Ahgren, recently provided a hilarious account of what it felt like to stand next to fellow streamer Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and TikTok star Bella Poarch.

Fresh off the success of his historic "Subathon," the 25-year old streamer recently took part in an exclusive 100 Thieves CashApp tournament.

Consisting of 16 teams of top creators and streamers, Ludwig joined the likes of Valkyrae, Bella Poarch, Karl Jacobs, Neekolul and more, as they duked it out for top honors in the card game, UNO.

16 teams of the top creators in the world playing Uno for $350K, hosted by @AustinOnTwitter. Who you got taking it home? #CashAppPayDay kicks off at @ 12:45 pm on 4/20. pic.twitter.com/IjHs7keYPM — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 19, 2021

After a closely-contested finale, Jack "Courage" Dunlop was eventually crowned the victor, taking home a custom-made belt and a bag of $100 worth of Bitcoin:

16 Teams started, only 1 emerged victorious.



Congratulations to @CouRageJD on taking home 1st place in today's $350K #CashAppPayDay Uno tournament!



The belt and $100K of Bitcoin in the 💰 @CashApp pic.twitter.com/5kBuwKCEFk — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) April 21, 2021

The gathering of creators led to many memorable moments and meet-ups between some of the most popular faces in today's streaming era.

One such meet-up was between Ludwig, Bella Poarch and Valkyrae, which became a source of amusement due to the glaring height difference.

Ludwig's description of Valkyrae and Bella Poarch's height leaves fans in splits

In a clip from his recent Twitch stream, Ludwig reflected upon what it was like meeting some of the most popular streamers in person.

With regards to the topic of Bella Poarch and Valkyrae, he came up with a tongue-in-cheek reply, as he took a humorous dig at their diminutive stature and height in general.

He referred to them as "Oompa-Loompas," the beloved factory workers in Roald Dahl's "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory" universe, who stand at about 4-feet tall. He commented:

"You know what saved the event for me? I was so honored when Bella Poarch was like 'hey you want to take a picture?' I was like 'yeah Bella! You're Bella f*****g Poarch bro I'll take a picture! I had to get on straight up my knees cause she's four- eight, soaking wet. "

"Right next to Rae, is straight-up Oompa Loompa. I've never felt better about myself , height-wise!"

While Valkyrae is believed to be around 5"3, Bella Poarch apparently stands at just about 5 feet, as compared to Ludwig's 5"9-5"10.

In light of Ludwig's hilarious comparison, several viewers were left in splits as they wondered what Valkyrae's response to his recent comments might be:

can we fast forward to when rae lash out on ludwig after what he just said to her and bella? i just wanna see the rage, how destructive it is... i wanna see... — nini ☀️🍞🐣 (@raeIoading) April 22, 2021

LUDWIG CALLED RAE AN OOMPA LOOMPA I AM CRYING — big cheese cas ☀️ (@raempostor) April 22, 2021

PERMISSION TO COME FOR HIS ASS @Valkyrae — jade 🦇 (@jadesteatime) April 22, 2021

lud: right next to Rae, straight up Oompa Loompa, towering over (...) I have never felt better about myself, hight wise



bro im crying — nicole ☀️ (@raesrocks) April 22, 2021

Image via OfflineTVverse/ YouTube

With Valkyrae's fans already petitioning to post Ludwig's recent comments on her Reddit, all eyes are now on the former's response, which promises to be both hilarious and memorable, both in equal measure.