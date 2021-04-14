Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, Dream, and more congratulate Ludwig Ahgren for breaking Ninja's all-time Twitch sub-record

After streaming consecutively on Twitch for 31 days, Ludwig Ahgren's marathon "Subathon" stream has finally reached an emotional conclusion amid extensive fanfare.
Following a month-long "Subathon," which enthralled a global audience that watched on in sheer amazement, the 25-year old Twitch streamer has officially etched his name into the history books as Twitch's most subscribed streamer.
After his extremely successful run, Ahgren broke the enviable record of Tyler "'Ninja" Blevins, who had been sitting comfortably at the top of the list with a whopping 269,514 subscribers.
His monumental achievement invited praise from Ninja, who took to Twitter to graciously hand over the coveted all-time Twitch subscriber crown to Ahgren:
Joining Ninja in extending congratulations to Ahgren were a host of popular streamers, including the likes of Corpse Husband, Dream, Jacksepticeye, and more, as the entire community came together to celebrate the reign of the a "Twitch Subscriber King."
Ahgren's subathon ends on a bittersweet note, as the streamer shares an emotional message of appreciation for his viewers
Ahgren's one-of-a-kind subathon was made possible by a lot of his Twitch viewers, who were instrumental in helping his subscriber count skyrocket consistently.
The original plan for his subathon stems back to March 14, 2021, when he initially promised to keep his stream live for an extra 10 seconds every time a viewer subscribed to his channel.
What started as an attempt to stream for a maximum period of 24-48 hours soon evolved into a triumphant month-long saga that successfully arrested viewers' attention across the globe.
As the days progressed, Ahgren gradually realized the immense virality of his subathon, which soon became an intrinsic part of the Twitch community's watchlist.
Eventually, he decided to end his subathon exactly a month later by adding a wholesome incentive to his stream. For every new sub, he would donate $5 to charity:
In an attempt to encapsulate the length of his subathon stream, Ahgren shared a hilarious tweet that best described the prevailing hype around his stream:
As his stream drew to a close on April 13, Ahgren was visibly overwhelmed by the response as he addressed his viewers with an emotional send-off:
"I got nothing left to say but thank you. You guys, as a collective made me really happy. Thank you."
Here are some of the reactions online, as the online community paid tribute to the new "King of Twitch":
Many fans also compared Ahgren's "Subathon" with the end of CrankGamePlays and Markiplier's "Unus Annus," another viewing spectacle that triggered a myriad of bittersweet emotions upon reaching its end:
As congratulatory messages continue to pour in, fans will now be eagerly awaiting the return of Ahgren, after an extremely successful and memorable "Subathon" that will be remembered as a vital part of Twitch history.