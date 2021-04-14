Corpse Husband, Jacksepticeye, Dream, and more congratulate Ludwig Ahgren for breaking Ninja's all-time Twitch sub-record

After streaming consecutively on Twitch for 31 days, Ludwig Ahgren's marathon "Subathon" stream has finally reached an emotional conclusion amid extensive fanfare.

Following a month-long "Subathon," which enthralled a global audience that watched on in sheer amazement, the 25-year old Twitch streamer has officially etched his name into the history books as Twitch's most subscribed streamer.

After his extremely successful run, Ahgren broke the enviable record of Tyler "'Ninja" Blevins, who had been sitting comfortably at the top of the list with a whopping 269,514 subscribers.

His monumental achievement invited praise from Ninja, who took to Twitter to graciously hand over the coveted all-time Twitch subscriber crown to Ahgren:

Records are meant to be broken, I would be lying if I said wasn’t a little sad but congrats @LudwigAhgren on holding the new sub record on twitch 🤩 — Ninja (@Ninja) April 13, 2021

Joining Ninja in extending congratulations to Ahgren were a host of popular streamers, including the likes of Corpse Husband, Dream, Jacksepticeye, and more, as the entire community came together to celebrate the reign of the a "Twitch Subscriber King."

Ahgren's subathon ends on a bittersweet note, as the streamer shares an emotional message of appreciation for his viewers

Advertisement

Ahgren's one-of-a-kind subathon was made possible by a lot of his Twitch viewers, who were instrumental in helping his subscriber count skyrocket consistently.

The original plan for his subathon stems back to March 14, 2021, when he initially promised to keep his stream live for an extra 10 seconds every time a viewer subscribed to his channel.

What started as an attempt to stream for a maximum period of 24-48 hours soon evolved into a triumphant month-long saga that successfully arrested viewers' attention across the globe.

As the days progressed, Ahgren gradually realized the immense virality of his subathon, which soon became an intrinsic part of the Twitch community's watchlist.

Eventually, he decided to end his subathon exactly a month later by adding a wholesome incentive to his stream. For every new sub, he would donate $5 to charity:

THE LAST DAY OF THE SUBATHON WILL BE TUESDAY APRIL 13 AT 9 PM PST



FOR EVERY SUB I GET THAT DAY I WILL DONATE $5 TO CHARITY



RAISING MONEY FOR @HumaneSociety AND @StJude pic.twitter.com/Ve2aL3NLLr — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 11, 2021

In an attempt to encapsulate the length of his subathon stream, Ahgren shared a hilarious tweet that best described the prevailing hype around his stream:

Since I started streaming

•Prince Phillip died

•The Suez Canal got blocked and unblocked

•David Dobrik made TWO apology videos

•Jesus of Nazareth died and then rose from the dead



It all ends April 13 9 PM PT — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) April 11, 2021

Advertisement

As his stream drew to a close on April 13, Ahgren was visibly overwhelmed by the response as he addressed his viewers with an emotional send-off:

"I got nothing left to say but thank you. You guys, as a collective made me really happy. Thank you."

Here are some of the reactions online, as the online community paid tribute to the new "King of Twitch":

King of Twitch — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) April 13, 2021

Well fucking deserved — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) April 13, 2021

Admire the view from up there

You're gonna be lonely for a while 👑 — scarra (@scarra) April 13, 2021

BIGGEST NUMBER BEST PERSON GRATS BUD — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) April 13, 2021

I don’t have a joke im just really proud of you congrats!!! — connor (@ConnorEatsPants) April 13, 2021

Face of twitch — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) April 13, 2021

So proud of you. No one deserves it more. — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) April 13, 2021

Advertisement

An absolutely HUGE achievement. No one built better for it. Congrats man, well deserved ❤️ — Jacksepticeye (@Jack_Septic_Eye) April 13, 2021

legend — Punz (@Punztw) April 13, 2021

I would say some bullshit like “I’ve seen better” but i literally haven’t. Congratulations my friend — Schlatt (@jschlatt) April 13, 2021

the man the myth — dream (@dreamwastaken) April 13, 2021

Advertisement

absolutely fucking insane and so deserved. congramalation — Slimecicle (@Slimecicle) April 13, 2021

LUDWIGG !!! 🥳 — Sykkuno (@Sykkuno) April 13, 2021

ludwig7 — Tubbo (@TubboLive) April 14, 2021

those last minutes of your sub-a-thon got me emotional AF T__T THE BIGGEST OF CONGRATULATIONS LUDWIG!!!! — leslie (@fuslie) April 14, 2021

Advertisement

legend



congrats ludwig!!!! — QuarterJade (@QuarterJade) April 14, 2021

No Ludwig, thank you. — Myth (@TSM_Myth) April 14, 2021

I was there ludwig7 — Ranboo (@Ranboosaysstuff) April 14, 2021

Many fans also compared Ahgren's "Subathon" with the end of CrankGamePlays and Markiplier's "Unus Annus," another viewing spectacle that triggered a myriad of bittersweet emotions upon reaching its end:

Advertisement

end of ludwig’s end of

subathon unus annus

🤝

same energy pic.twitter.com/At1uQLNHiZ — Maddieᶜ 🎰 (@solanaswhoree) April 14, 2021

Ludwig ending his subathon hit me as hard as the final moments of Unus Annus 😞 pic.twitter.com/vLeoig4JM8 — Meg (@teanbiscuiit) April 14, 2021

Ludwig 🤝 Unus Annus

That one feeling

of both sadness

and happiness for

being part of a very

special journey that

will never happen again — Angelika 💙 (@TheStopSignGirl) April 14, 2021

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in, fans will now be eagerly awaiting the return of Ahgren, after an extremely successful and memorable "Subathon" that will be remembered as a vital part of Twitch history.