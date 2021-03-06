"I lived, b*tch": Fans rejoice as Ludwig "survives" his appendix operation 

Ludwig, a popular YouTuber, had his appendix removed and was glad to have survived the surgery.
After very narrowly losing PogChamps 3, Ludwig announced that he would go on break. Later, he revealed that his break was like a vacation for him. Unfortunately, during that vacation, he had medical issues and had to cut the fun time short.
Ludwig visited a doctor during his break due to some complications. He discovered that his appendix was not doing so well and it needed to be removed as soon as possible. Several hours before he went into surgery, Ludwig posted a tweet explaining the situation.
After the surgery, Ludwig was happy to report that he survived. Getting an appendix removed is not uncommon, it is not a necessity for survival, and the procedure is generally safe. Even so, many were delighted to celebrate Ludwig's good health with him.
Ludwig sparks many memes about how amazing his appendix is and how harrowing the whole experience must have been
Fans always love to play along with their favorite streamers. After he confirmed his safety, many expressed fear for Ludwig's life before he tweeted that he had "survived" his surgery. These tweets caught Ludwig’s attention and he responded to a comment or two.
The memes ranged from general fear to suggestions on what to do with his newly removed appendix. Even fellow streamers came in to congratulate Ludwig on his newfound invulnerability.
Having an appendix removed isn’t very dangerous but it could leave a person feeling mentally drained. Ludwig went on vacation to feel better and then went into surgery. Things like that weigh on a person's mind . This is why streamers sometimes welcome their fans into these parts of their lives so that they can receive the support that was given to Ludwig.
Ludwig received the support he needed and must feel very lucky to have so many supportive friends and a great fanbase.
