"I lived, b*tch": Fans rejoice as Ludwig "survives" his appendix operation 

Ludwig, a popular YouTuber, had his appendix removed and was glad to have survived the surgery.

After very narrowly losing PogChamps 3, Ludwig announced that he would go on break. Later, he revealed that his break was like a vacation for him. Unfortunately, during that vacation, he had medical issues and had to cut the fun time short.

Vacation Update: Found out I have an appendix today



Also found out my appendix is actual dogwater so I have to get it surgically removed



More updates soon pic.twitter.com/Lxq3dvoT2h — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) March 4, 2021

Ludwig visited a doctor during his break due to some complications. He discovered that his appendix was not doing so well and it needed to be removed as soon as possible. Several hours before he went into surgery, Ludwig posted a tweet explaining the situation.

Admittedly doc said 97% rate of no complications so kinda went with the odds.. STILL BUILT DIFFERENT — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) March 5, 2021

After the surgery, Ludwig was happy to report that he survived. Getting an appendix removed is not uncommon, it is not a necessity for survival, and the procedure is generally safe. Even so, many were delighted to celebrate Ludwig's good health with him.

Related: MrBeast invites Ludwig to a game of high-stakes poker

Advertisement

Ludwig sparks many memes about how amazing his appendix is and how harrowing the whole experience must have been

Fans always love to play along with their favorite streamers. After he confirmed his safety, many expressed fear for Ludwig's life before he tweeted that he had "survived" his surgery. These tweets caught Ludwig’s attention and he responded to a comment or two.

so glad — TommyInnit (@tommyinnit) March 5, 2021

The memes ranged from general fear to suggestions on what to do with his newly removed appendix. Even fellow streamers came in to congratulate Ludwig on his newfound invulnerability.

They took it



Said it’s the largest most badass appendix this side of the Mississippi — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) March 5, 2021

Sorry, I only watch streamers with appendices. It’s been an honor o7 pic.twitter.com/Y36JINgH1x — Mateo Javier Acosta (@sopadepanda321) March 4, 2021

Having an appendix removed isn’t very dangerous but it could leave a person feeling mentally drained. Ludwig went on vacation to feel better and then went into surgery. Things like that weigh on a person's mind . This is why streamers sometimes welcome their fans into these parts of their lives so that they can receive the support that was given to Ludwig.

You should send the faulty appendix back and get a new one. — Aloisia-Rae 🦋 (@leftistpeach) March 5, 2021

Advertisement

Was it Pog — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) March 4, 2021

Ludwig received the support he needed and must feel very lucky to have so many supportive friends and a great fanbase.

Related: "He makes me feel nicer": Ludwig on how being friends with Sykkuno makes him a better person

Related: Twitch streamer Ludwig creates a 'combat tier list' ft Pokimane, Dr Disrespect, PewDiePie, and more