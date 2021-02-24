MrBeast invites Ludwig to a game of high-stakes poker

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, after a poker game with Daily Dose on YouTube, invited fellow streamer Ludwig to join them in a game with high stakes.

The entire conversation took place over a Twitter thread that caught the eye of several celebrity streamers, including 100 Thieves Content Creator CouRage who isn't one to shy away from a challenge.

Not only did he show interest in joining the aforementioned streamers, but he also went on to state that he will easily dominate.

Wait both of you play poker 👀 — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) February 23, 2021

I will dominate you all — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) February 23, 2021

Even though the streamers fell short of shedding more light on the same, the stakes will undoubtedly be very high, and it will be intriguing to see how the cards unfold.

MrBeast is known for his massive giveaways, and even though he has a knack for poker, it is not tough to imagine that he will be giving away his prize if he manages to take the money pool home.

MrBeast announces his plans for the upcoming year

The philanthropic YouTuber revealed that he plans on giving away more money than ever and has very a list of interesting challenges waiting to walk the ramp.

More importantly, he also shed more light on his League of Legends team, 'beast Gaming, just a couple of days back.

MrBeast revealed last year that he loves LoL, and his life goal is to have his own team but has kept everything under wraps since then. He revealed a few days ago that we can expect 'Beast Gaming' to enter the competitive arena in 2023.

The Greenville native also had a tough time remembering xQc's name while on stream with a couple of Grandmasters. This happened after the variety streamer lost to Charles White Jr., better known by his online alias Cr1TiKaL, in just 6 moves.

MrBeast is a household name in the streaming community. He ended 2020 on a pretty extravagant note, and from how things are shaping, we can expect nothing less from the philanthropic streamer this year.