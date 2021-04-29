Valkyrae considers quitting YouTube and social media after endless hate from TikTokers over Minecraft drama

29-year-old YouTuber Rachel 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter recently had a heart-to-heart with her viewers about the future of her streaming career and her presence online.

As the most viewed female streamer of 2020, many eyes have been on Valkyrae since her streaming career took off. But with an increase in popularity came an increase in toxicity. Valkyrae discussed the negative impact fame has on her life and how she doesn't feel 'safe' online.

Valkyrae talks about TikTok drama and quitting social media

For a woman at the top of the streaming space, the attention Valkyrae receives can sometimes be far from flattering. She recently found herself mixed up in a bizarre fiasco involving TommyInnit and Addison Rae's fan base.

Valkyrae was hounded on social media for allegedly removing Tommy from the DreamSMP server, something in which she was not involved. As the situation spiraled out of control, Valkyrae received a lot of hate that was completely baseless. Reflecting on the incident, she said,

"There’s definitely going to be a time in my life where I pivot out of social media especially. I don’t want to live this way for the rest of my life. I actually really, really hate social media. It’s scary… I hate it. All the trolls, and hate, and creepiness, I just don’t think this fame is really that fulfilling. It’s incredibly invasive."

With all the toxicity being faced by her, she clarified that her safety is paramount to her well-being. Living in the constant limelight for a long time isn't on the cards for her. Valkyrae said that that she is considering a complete exit from social media and the public eye. However, she didn't mention a date of exit.

As the newly crowned co-founder of 100Thieves, Valkyrae still has plenty to achieve in the gaming world. She plans to use her "Ambassador for women's opportunities in gaming" for something big. An exit from the spotlight may still be a way away.

